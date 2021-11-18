Paulina Porizkova, 56, celebrates her 'sexiness' by posing nude on Instagram

Paulina Porizkova is here to remind you that women have no "expiration date."

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old took to Instagram to reply to a commenter, who criticized the model for focusing "way too much on yourself and your looks," as well as "parading around half naked like a 16 year old."

Paulina Porizkova poses naked on Instagram. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Move near your kids and grandkids, settle down, get a nice house, make it welcoming for your kids and grandkids and start living a life for others," he wrote.

Porizkova shared the comment as a standalone post on her Instagram account, declaring she was "going to have some fun" — which she did.

On Thursday, she shared a nude photograph of herself along with a lengthy caption about the role women are told to play in society.

"Yesterday's comment .... is only important insofar as to highlight the still common belief THAT WOMEN ARE ESSENTIALLY CHATTEL. That once we have stopped breeding, we should be retired to provide nourishment for others," she wrote. "I'm 56, and living my best life. After a lifetime spent taking care of others, I finally get to do ME."

She went on to say that she poses nude because she finally feels "good in my skin," something that wasn't true when she was a younger model.

"An older woman is allowed wisdom, humor, patience — but not sensuality. Not sexiness," she wrote. "This is a major societal taboo which is precisely why I post what I post. I may be 56, but I'm as fully a woman as I was thirty years ago, in fact, I'd argue: more so. I'm finally fully inhabiting this body of mine, I fully appreciate it, and I am fully celebrating it."

She concluded her post with, "I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself."

Porizkova has made it her mission to change how people think about women and aging. Recently, she applauded Sarah Jessica Parker for allowing her gray hair to shine while filming And Just Like That..., the upcoming spin-off of Sex and the City.

Story continues

"You should do exactly what makes you feel best about yourself. That little whiff of confidence a tweak may give you can translate into a ton of opportunity. Carpe diem," she wrote of Parker's look on Instagram. "My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it — without much representation."

Porizkova also appeared nude on the cover of Los Angeles Magazine this year in order to combat ageism in the industry. She shared the empowering art on Instagram, along with the message, "For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button. Don't make an ass of yourself by showing us all you don't know how to use it."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.