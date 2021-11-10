Paulina Porizkova praises Sarah Jessica Parker’s gray hair: ‘She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging'

Paulina Porizkova is sending love to Sarah Jessica Parker — and her silver hair.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the supermodel posted side-by-side pics of herself and the Sex and the City star, who is currently filming the HBO show’s spin-off And Just Like That. Parker is sporting gray hair in the photo.

Paulina Porizkova praises Sarah Jessica Parker's silver hair. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Porizkova, who is 56, captioned the post, “I’ve been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think ‘oh thank you thank you!’ Someone who is my age who looks like me. I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it.”

She added that Parker, who is the same age as Porizkova, “makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging” as “fashionable, beautiful, stylish her is doing it too.”

Porizkova added that she doesn’t fault anyone who chooses other options, but said that it’s important to have this representation of aging in the media.

“You should do exactly what makes you feel best about yourself. That little whiff of confidence a tweak may give you can translate into a ton of opportunity. Carpe diem,” she added. “My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it — without much representation.”

Porizkova has long spoken out about the bias against older women in the media. In August, she appeared on the cover of Los Angeles Magazine, in which she spoke about feeling “invisible” as she got older, recalling an experience in which she and her late spouse, Ric Ocasek, were out in Las Vegas and she found herself ignored in the sea of people.

In an Instagram post in which she shared her naked cover image from the magazine shoot, she wrote, “I am very proud to be the cover and a part of this LA Magazine issue on ageism. We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered.”

Parker has also spoken out about age discrimination. She told Vogue in a recent interview that she’s received much backlash for portraying her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, with gray hair.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never happen about a man,” she told the magazine. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him?”

She added that she also received comments about whether she had too many wrinkles, or not enough wrinkles, for her age.

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she continued. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”