Paulina Porizkova, 56, shows off toned abs in bikini and gets real about aging: 'I do want to make the best of what I was given'

Paulina Porizkova is aging and proud!

On Thursday, the 56-year-old supermodel shared a stunning bikini photo on Instagram that showed off her toned abs, not to mention she glowed as she smiled and proudly rocked her grays. Porizkova used the caption to promote aging positivity and dispel myths.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying," she wrote.

"I do not want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life. But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age. I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."

Porizkova went on to tag 18 social influencers that create content showing the beauty of aging. She also added a disclaimer that she chose this photo of herself to grab people's attention and followed the caption with hashtags like "no botox, no fillers and no filters."

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to not only tell her how amazing she looked, but also how her transparency inspires them.

"Amen Sister!!!" Lisa Rinna commented.

"You are an inspiration in so many ways to this fellow widow in her 50’s," a fan said.

"Aging is an attitude, not a visual presentation. And your words will change the attitudes of many beyond anything a pill could do," someone declared.

"Turning 50 in a week and doing the same as you. Not afraid to age with grace.Thanks for being an inspiration for us," another person added.

"You truly look amazing," a commenter continued.

Porizkova has been open about her thoughts regarding aging and how social media affects body confidence. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the model noted that she uses the hashtag "Between J Lo and Betty White" to bring awareness to the unrealistic expectations women face when it comes to aging.

"Jennifer Lopez may only be just a few years younger than me, but you're talking about a woman who is 51 and looks 30, and is incredible gorgeous and sexy and absolutely viable as a woman — everyone can agree that she's hot. And then Betty White is just adorable and charming and so funny and we just love her because she's such a firecracker at her age. And in between the two of them, there's nobody. So you either have the middle-aged woman that looks incredible and doesn't look her age, or the truly older woman that absolutely looks her age, but doesn't act her age. There's no celebration of actual age.

