‘Park RX’: National parks appreciation included in Earth Day celebrations

People around the U.S. will celebrate Earth Day on Monday.

The special celebration has been around for over 50 years.

Earth Day is focused on creating awareness about caring for nature.

Officials with the National Park Service are taking a creative initiative to encourage people to get outside.

“Park RX” is a community health initiative that has doctors writing “Park Prescriptions” to help patients with their mental and physical health.

It can serve as a key remedy or as supplemental treatment.

“Being able to get and prescribe to people who are having stressful issues or who may need to do rehabilitation, getting them outside into the national parks or any park for that matter, so that they can enjoy and get through recovery so that they can again reduce their stress level so that they can center and focus on their own personal well-being,” said Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service.

If you’re looking to engage with nature on Earth Day in Central Florida, the Canaveral National Sea Shore and Ocala National Forest are both great locations.

