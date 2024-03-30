Parachute's Cloud Cotton Robe, Our Favorite Lightweight Bathrobe, Is On Sale



Everyone wants plush duvet covers and soft sheet sets that look stylish and cohesive to the eye, with coziness nestled under the surface. One brand that values form and function in equal measure? Parachute Home.

If your bedroom and linens need a much-needed refresh, point your attention to Parachute's second-annual Warehouse Sale, which starts at midnight PST on March 27 through April 1. Our Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab experts have tested Parachute and rated its bedding and bathrobes highly for their top-notch quality.

Right now, you can already score deals up to 75% off. Take note: This is the brand's only sale outside of Black Friday. It also has a few last-chance styles and colorways, meaning those final few pieces are marked down to be sold out — for good.

Scroll on to shop the best bedding and bath deals from the Parachute Warehouse Sale.

Our Favorite Parachute Warehouse Deals of 2024

Everything from the best pillows to bath towels is included in the sale. For instance, consider the Organic Air Cotton Sham Set, which is made from layers of washed organic cotton for a soft, lived-in feel. Plus, the brand's Soft Rib Towels will help you dry off after a shower with their absorbent long-staple Turkish cotton material.



And we'd be remiss not to mention the Cloud Cotton Robe — it's one of Parachute's top sellers and was named the best lightweight bathrobe by the GH Institute. Testers enjoyed its breathable (non-see-through) feel and appreciated that it can be worn every season because it's not too hot or too cool. Shop it while it's $33 off.

