Get paid to eat PA ice cream: Dairy association is looking for a Chief Ice Cream Officer

Looking for a sweet gig this summer? The American Dairy Association Northeast is on the hunt for a chief ice cream officer (CIO).

This lucky individual will go on a road trip and visit 20 creameries on dairy farms across Pennsylvania, in York, Lancaster and in Carlisle, eating plenty of ice cream along the way.

Throughout the road trip, the CIO will vlog their visits, documenting the journey and creating content for the American Dairy Association's social channels. The ice cream aficionado will make $5,000 for just two to three weeks of visiting Pennsylvania dairy farms and eating ice cream.

"We created the Chief Ice Cream Officer role as a way of celebrating National Ice Cream Month (July) and the incredible dairy farms across Pennsylvania," said Patrick Carney, Vice President of Digital Marketing for the American Dairy Association Northeast.

"There are so many dairy farms around Pennsylvania that sell delicious, local ice cream, and we want people to know there are great dairy farms nearby where you can enjoy summer’s best treat."

How to apply

To apply for the role, interested ice cream lovers should post a public video via TikTok or Instagram, by May 20, tagging @americandairyne and explaining why they should be chosen for the role.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license, a vehicle, and car insurance.

For more information, visit their website www.americandairy.com/chief-ice-cream-officer.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Love PA ice cream? Apply to be a Chief Ice Cream Officer