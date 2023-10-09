Get smart: The Oprah-approved Echo Show 15 is $95 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
What is it?
When Oprah likes a product, there's a good chance most of us will like it, too. With that in mind, check out the Amazon Echo Show 15, which she included in a recent edition of her Favorite Things list. As part of Amazon's Prime Deal Days sale, it's $95 off its regular price right now. And it includes an Amazon Fire TV Remote for easy navigation of its new Fire TV features, which make this a fantastic tool for watching your favorite content or finding new recipes.
Get organized with Oprah's fave one-stop hub for all things Alexa! Manage schedules, stream shows, control Alexa devices and even show photos on this display-worthy device. Mount it right on your wall, Jetsons-style.
Why is this a good deal?
Thanks to its comparatively huge screen (15 inches, if you haven't guessed), the Echo Show 15 is one of the most useful versions of Amazon's smart-screen lineup — but it's also (normally) one of the most expensive. It rarely goes on sale, and this dazzling $185 price point is one of the lowest we've ever seen.
Why do I need this?
Not only do Oprah and Co. adore it, but it's received a five-star rating from 11,000 verified Amazon shoppers who use it for a variety of tasks — from kitchen companion to organizational guru to scrapbook savior.
It has facial-recognition capabilities, meaning whenever a particular family member approaches the screen, the Echo Show 15 will automatically switch to that user's data. If you or someone you love is seeking a more efficient way to stay on task, this is probably it.
What reviewers say
Oprah wrote that her pick "almost looks like a piece of art" and recommended using the Echo Show 15 "to sync family calendars, write digital notes to one another and create to-do lists." Even O magazine editorial director Adam Glassman keeps one in his kitchen and uses it daily, she explained. "Like Adam, you can stream your favorite show while you cook.”
"I can now happily stream YouTube, Netflix and Prime or enjoy Audible books while I cook," wrote a delighted reviewer. "I can also control all of our Alexa devices, monitor Ring devices and leave 'sticky notes' as reminders for myself and hubby. It 'recognizes' us when we walk into the kitchen and displays the appropriate screen and preferences. Shopping lists and shared calendars are making us uber-efficient and hubby is taking YouTube cooking classes from Gordon Ramsey right in our own kitchen!"
Another grateful shopper explained: "Face and voice recognition work like a charm, hence restricting kids' access to items that they shouldn't be accessing. ... This device truly has transformed our lives at home and has given us more control and organized our weekly schedules."
"I have it synced with my Apple and Google calendar to show all our family plans," wrote a happy shopper. "Having my shopping list is excellent too on my home screen, and reminders like flipping the laundry because I forget ... I have mine hung up in my kitchen in portrait style with the mount it came with; it was super easy to set up and install. My son sets timers and reminders on it and loves to talk to Alexa."
Fans are as impressed by the good looks of this device as they are by its capability. A five-star shopper raved, "The resolution is crisp and the colors are brilliant and beautiful. It looks great sitting on my bar on a stand that I purchased separately that lets you tilt the Show in Portrait or Landscape modes with ease. You can personalize this Echo Show and make it a really impressive organizer with widgets that you can add or delete on your screen showing different things like your personal calendar, weather, music suggestions, video suggestions, shopping lists and more!"
"The only downside is that now any visitor to our home can see our Shopping List, To Do List etc. I hope someday they add a Guest Mode to it that hides all personal stuff on the screen with one command. But overall, it is an awesome gadget," one privacy-minded user said.
Between the widgets, huge screen, and Fire TV functionality, this is the most useful Echo Show yet.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
