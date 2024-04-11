One of nation’s top waterparks can be found in Texas. Here’s why they made the list

Texas’s Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels is making a splash with its water adventures. It has been named one of the top five waterparks in the country, a new study revealed.

Coming in at third, the study found that the waterpark continues to attract visitors with its distinctive architecture. It is home to the longest tubing river in the world and is one of the most reasonably priced with $39.99 tickets, — 23% less than the average.

The park also had an average of 169,100 Google searches each month. The study was conducted by experts at the largest swim retailer, SwimOutlet.

Each water park was scored out of ten based on customer ratings, rides, facilities, ticket prices, and national search volume

This isn’t the first time the Texas waterpark has received prestigious recognition. It was named the “World’s Best Water Park” at Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards in 2023. The magazine covers news and developments in the amusement park sector. The only park in Texas to win a category was Schillertbauhn.