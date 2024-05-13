Ohio University Chillicothe to host Red Cross blood drive

CHILLICOTHE - Ohio University Chillicothe will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20, at the Shoemaker Center.

“Ohio University Chillicothe is committed to strengthening our community and helping patients in need through blood donations,” said Britney Hamman, Assistant Professor of Instruction in OHIO Chillicothe’s nursing program in a news release. “This blood drive is our way of allowing staff, colleagues, and neighbors to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to consider blood donation and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready when needed. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. Even if you are not able to donate, you can still make an impact in patients’ lives by promoting a blood drive or volunteering at a local drive,” said Hamman.

All blood types are needed, and there is an emergency need for type O blood donors and platelet donors.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or schedule online. Presenting donors in May 2024 will be entered in weekly drawings for a 4-person zipline gift certificate from Hocking Hills Canopy Tours. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Walk-ins are also welcome, but individuals who walk in without first scheduling an appointment generally have a longer wait time to donate. For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.

This blood drive is sponsored by OHIO Chillicothe’s Wellness and Safety Committee

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ohio University Chillicothe to host Red Cross blood drive