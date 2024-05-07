Ohio University Chillicothe celebrates graduates

CHILLICOTHE - Ohio University Chillicothe honored nearly 90 graduates from the area at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, May 2. Over the past year, 215 students have completed their studies and earned degrees from Ohio University while attending Ohio University Chillicothe.

Ohio University Chillicothe graduates laugh during their graduation ceremony on May 2, 2024. Keynote Speaker Margaret Planton congratulated the graduates and reflected on the importance of Ohio University Chillicothe in her life after moving to Chillicothe in 1979 when her husband Stan became director of the Quinn Library on campus.

A member of OHIO Chillicothe’s Coordinating Council, Planton was the first, and so far, only female mayor of Chillicothe. She has held many unique jobs, including police dispatcher, Pump House Art Gallery director, assistant terminal manager at Active USA which delivers Kenworth trucks and seamstress for Adena Mansion and Gardens. She has also worked at Ross County Community Action and taught law enforcement at OHIO Chillicothe.

Graduating senior aims to make parents proud and reach her goals

OHIO Chillicothe Administrative Services Associate Mary Basham shared remarks about her experience as a non-traditional student. A lifelong Chillicothe resident, Basham received an Outstanding Graduate award for her remarkable achievements while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management and a minor in Communication Studies.

In a nurse pinning ceremony on May 2, 2024, 27 Bachelor of Science in Nursing and 16 Associate in Applied Science in Nursing graduates of Ohio University Chillicothe received their nurse pins.

Basham has worked at Ohio University Chillicothe since 2015, serving in the Testing Center and Student Services. After seeing what Ohio University had to offer to both its students and employees, she decided to work towards a degree of her own. She earned an Associate in Applied Business degree in 2020.

In addition, 23 students were named Outstanding Graduates. These students were nominated by faculty members and demonstrated academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service. This year’s Outstanding Graduates are:• Mary Basham, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management• Riley Black, Bachelor of Science in Education - Early Child Education• Braiden Collins, Bachelor of Science in Education - Early Child Education• Alysia Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Education- Middle Childhood Social Studies and Language Arts• Kristel Dombrowski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing• McKenzie Evans, Bachelor of Science in Education- Middle Childhood Social Studies and Language Arts• Stacia Francis, Bachelor of Science in Education- Middle Childhood Math and Language Arts• Gabie Hamm, Bachelor of Science in Nursing• Thomas Hill, Bachelor of Science in Business• Tiara Leisure, Bachelor of Science in Education- Early Childhood Intervention Specialist• Sara Marcinko, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing• Mackhia McCloskey, Bachelor of Science in Business• Kameron Reed , Bachelor of Science in Education- Middle Childhood Math and Science• Zach Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Education- Science and Social Studies• Natalie Rolfe, Bachelor of Science in Education - Early Child Education• Sharon Rose, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing• Delanie Schobelock, Bachelor of Science in Education - Integrated Language Arts• Jazmyn Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Education - Early Child Education• Danielle Sheets, Bachelor of Science in Social Work• Christopher Smith, Associate in Applied Science - Law Enforcement Technology• Seth Spencer, Associate in Applied Business - Computer Science Technology• Nick Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Education - Middle Childhood Math and Science• Haley Wright, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

During the graduation recognition ceremony, OHIO Chillicothe’s Dean of Campus and Community Relations Dr. Roberta Milliken presented alumni awards to two Ohio University Chillicothe alumni.

Ben Karst graduated from Ohio University Chillicothe in 2015 with a degree in middle childhood education and embarked on his career as a math teacher at Unioto High School. Now he puts his math and teaching skills to work as a financial advisor with Edward Jones Financial. From middle childhood education to providing financial advising, Karst has charted a unique career path marked by a passion for teaching and a commitment to community involvement. Karst has been an exemplary community leader, dedicating his time, talent, and resources to give back to Chillicothe through organizations such as EPIC (Entrepreneurs and Professionals Investing in Chillicothe), the Chamber of Commerce, and the Grange.

Ohio University Chillicothe nursing students graduated on May 2, 2024.

William Presson earned his Associate in Applied Business in Computer Science at Ohio University Chillicothe in 2017 and was selected as an Outstanding Program Graduate that year. While at OHIO Chillicothe he served as a student financial aid assistant. He has worked as a software release engineer for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for six years.

Presson has generously given back to the community as the President of The Buck Fifty, a non-profit organization in Chillicothe committed to drug prevention and education for Ross County Youth. As a student at OHIO Chillicothe, he became involved with The Buck Fifty during its inaugural year. He developed the RaceKeeper application, a vital tool used to support team tracking during the race and assure participants are safe. William leads all technology-related initiatives for The Buck Fifty including maintaining the website and coordinating day-of radio communication.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ohio University Chillicothe celebrates graduates