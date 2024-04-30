Oakbrook Senior Living will open soon in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON — The third attempt to run a successful assisted living facility on Rushton Road may be the charm, with the soon-to-open Oakbrook Senior Living Center.

The facility at 10638 N. Rushton Road was formerly known as Blue Heron Pond. The owner, Holly Purdy, was charged with healthcare fraud after the facility was raided by Michigan State Police and state officials. Her license was suspended.

Another home opened in the building, this time called Devotion House. It operated there until January, when its lease ended.

Meanwhile, the property was purchased in October 2023 by real estate investor Geoffrey Gane, “with the goal of owning and operating a vibrant assisted living home that provides a high level of compassionate care to seniors aging in place,” Gane wrote in an email to The Daily.

Gane is working with Seth Michael, chief operating officer, and Douglas Kinney, director of care.

The group owns three existing facilities — two in Northville and one in Southgate — all of which are currently in the process of rebranding to Oakbrook. The home on Rushton Road will be the largest of all. The group hopes to open its doors to residents by May 1.

Michael has worked in elder care for the past nine years. Kinney considers elder care a career change, after 20 years as an ER and ICU nurse — and later an ICU nurse practitioner.

Despite its history, the property is a serene location for elderly residents, representatives said. The yellow building has been renovated to house 12 residents, each in their own private room. There's a barbershop for residents to get their hair done and common rooms full of activities.

The owners of Oakbrook Senior Living pose for a photo with their wives. From left to right: Seth Michael (back left), Geoffrey Gane (back center), Douglas Kinney (back right), Hannah Michael (front left), Jenn Gane (front center) and Rachel Kinney (front right).

Outside, there's a paved walking path alongside a gazebo.

“Any chance you get to make a difference is certainly a positive,” Michael said. “Not only do we get to take care of seniors and their families, we get to create a lot of jobs."

Students looking for volunteer hours are welcome at Oakbrook. In terms of staffing, Kinney said they'd love to hire younger members of the healthcare field interested in exploring career options.

“(These) homes, I think, require the utmost and compassionate level of care,” Kinney said. “We're kind of putting in the extra gumption to make sure that the patients are really, really well taken care of.”

Oakbrook’s services will also include end-of-life care.

“I think we're going to embrace that role at all of our facilities,” Kinney said. “It's one of those things that I think just comes naturally when you're caring for people. You don't want people to leave just because it's end of life, you want it to be like this was your home always and forever.”

