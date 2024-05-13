NPS wants food vendors for Valles Caldera National Preserve

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Food merchants are being sought for the Valles Caldera National Preserve. The National Parks Service (NPS) wants to offer New Mexican food for visitors.

Small snacks are already available, but the NPS is searching for vendors to provide “authentic New Mexican cuisine.” It might even help visitors learn about the cultures in the area.

“Food is a great way to experience a culture,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos. “New Mexico has a rich tapestry of cultures and some of the best food in the world. We’re looking forward to expanding the experiences available to visitors through new food offerings.”

From May 15 to November 15, they’d like to be able to offer more food options. There are some special events planned and busy weekends anticipated.

If you’d like to be involved, contact Brenda Montoya, the park’s Special Use Permit coordinator, at brenda_montoya@nps.gov.

