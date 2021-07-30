Save on podiatrist-approved bestsellers by Cole Haan, Adidas, Sperry and more at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The epic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is going strong, and we just discovered a slew of new deals that stopped us in our tracks! Sneakers and walking shoes for women by beloved brands like Nike, Adidas, Sperry and Asics are on massive sale — we’re talking discounts of almost 50 percent.

And these particular styles are also podiatrist-approved thanks to superior arch support, cushion-y memory foam soles, breathable mesh uppers and other comfort quotients. We handpicked eight of our absolute favorites for all-day comfort. Each one also happens to be so stylish, no one will ever imagine you’re practically walking on clouds.

Run — don’t walk — to shop these amazing footwear finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while they’re still in stock!

These Asics are as supportive as it gets. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Love to take long walks? Then these are the shoes for you. Dynablast Running Shoes by Asics have FlyteFoam Blast cushioning, designed to quite literally put a spring in your step — and it helps that they’re so lightweight. They even have a removable insole that can accommodate custom orthotics.

Podiatrists love them, too. Board-certified podiatrist Sarah Abshier told Yahoo Lifestyle that Asics tend to have more space in the forefoot area, so if you love to walk they’ll provide the relief and support you need on those long strolls. Board-certified foot surgeon Alec Hochstein agreed, saying: “I am an Asics guy. Love the structure, high-quality materials, supportive footbed, breathable fabrics.”

Dynablast Running Shoes have a dynamite price, too, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. They’re just $70, so you save $40 — that’s 36 percent off!

These Sperrys have memory-foam inserts! (Photo: Nordstrom)

If you needed another reason to love Sperry, consider this. The Crest Vibe Serpent Platform Sneakers come with something podiatrists and nurses swear by: removable memory foam insoles, “which accommodates multiple bony deformities, including bunions, heel spurs and metatarsalgia [when the ball of your foot becomes inflamed], as well as fat-pad atrophy,” Dr. Nelya Lobkova, DPM at Step Up Footcare in New York City, shares with Yahoo Life.

This lace-up pair also has elastic gore insets and a stylist 1 ¼-inch platform. The texturized leather upper comes in four colors: black, grey, ivory and blush. Save $35 on these summer-to-fall essentials today — they’re only $50!

Shop it: Sperry Crest Vibe Serpent Platform Sneaker, $50 (was $85), nordstrom.com

Vionics were created by podiatrists. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Vionic company was actually founded by a podiatrist, so you know they’re built for comfort. The super-cute Shayla sneaker has a removable, EVA-cushioned insole with excellent arch support — and that’s crucial for optimizing shock absorption in your feet, Rock Positano, DPM, director of the Heel Pain Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery, tells Yahoo Life.

Physical therapist Marsha Fechter agrees. “I have been a PT for almost 32 years and have struggled with appropriate shoes for my patients,” she explains. “Vionics are stylish and supportive and functional, and I can stand by my decision to allow flip-flops for my back and foot patients who want to stay out of pain during the summer months.”

Plus, they come in four colorways and go with everything. Right now, the Shayla by Vionic is a whopping $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Need more convincing? Take it from this RN who gave the shoes a five-star review: “I’m a nurse, so I basically live in sneakers. I purchased these on a whim because I loved the colors (vapor). I wore them for a full shift straight out of the box and they performed! No feet pain. No breaking in required. They were amazing!”

These Nikes are one of the stars of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso told Yahoo Life “my most recommended shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch, and lots of cushion.” The React Escape Running Shoe by Nike checks off all those boxes with its buoyant cushioning that responds to impact, its Nike React foam sole that’s designed to tread best on concrete and its breathable mesh construction.

With their reflective accents, these sneakers are great for wearing at night when walking in areas that aren’t very well-lit. And because of their chic design with animal-print accents, they’re suited to both athletic endeavors and everyday wandering.

Save $25 on these kicks at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Shop it: Nike React Escape Running Shoe, $75 (was $100), nordstrom.com

These Adidas kicks are 33 percent off! (Photo: Nordstrom)

On the surface, you see an exceptionally cute running shoe in a classic black and white or with a subtle animal print worked into the textile upper. You see a retro-inspired design with those three iconic Adidas pinstripes embroidered into the sides. But what you don’t see is what’s hiding inside: an OrthoLite insole.

OrthoLite is an industry-best insole created for superior cushioning, breathability, and lightweight construction, plus they’re machine-washable. This insole is also eco-friendly, and widely recommended by professionals.

At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker is $28 dollars off, so you save 33 percent!

Shop it: Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker, $57 (was $85), nordstrom.com

These Cole Haan sneakers can be dressed up or down. (Photo: Cole Haan)

They’re rarely on sale, but these cool Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin sneakers are $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Run, don’t walk! They’re not head-turningly stylish, but they have a cushioned footbed, a one-inch platform for shock absorption, and rubber caps at the toe and heel for added traction.

They’re also outfitted with Cole Haan’s signature Grand.OS technology, which offers best-in-class flexibility, lightweight wear and responsive cushioning. The leather is soft, too, say reviewers. One shopper wrote, “Very comfy and cool!... I have heel issues and these make me forget all about them!”.

Shop it: Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker, $70 (was $130), nordstrom.com

Toms Alpargata Slip-Ons are 40 percent off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Your favorite slip-'em-on-and-go sneakers are 40 percent off at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. If you haven’t tried Toms yet, now’s your chance. They’re beloved for their cushioned insoles and elastic gore insets that help them conform to the shape of your foot. They’re also the ultimate casual-cute sneaker.

“These are good accommodative shoes,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg tells Yahoo Lifestyle . “They’re very sturdy, and the sole is a good shock absorber.”

Get Toms Alpargata Slip-Ons in one of four colors, from glittery gold to denim-style blue.

Shop it: Toms Alpargata Slip-On, starting at $30 (was $50), nordstrom.com

These Chucks have so much cushioning! (Photo: Nordstrom)

Love a pair of classic Chuck Taylor high tops but feel they don’t provide enough cushioning and arch support? Introducing the Chuck Taylor All Star Gore-Tex Waterproof Lugged High Top Sneaker, which includes a lightweight OrthoLite insole, designed for top-of-the-line cushioning and support. If you have a custom orthotic, good news: this insole is removable!

These Chucks will see you through fall and winter too. Rock these sneakers instead of snow boots, because their upper is coated with waterproof Gore-Tex for total weather protection. Pick them up in black or yellow and save $30 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Shop it: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Gore-Tex Waterproof Lugged High Top Sneaker, $80 (was $110), nordstrom.com

These Dr. Scholl's sneakers will take you through all seasons. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Get your pair of everyday cold-weather footwear right now for $40 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The iconic Dr. Scholl’s hit a home run with these All In Cozy Faux Shearling Sneakers, which feature an anatomical cushioned footbed and 1 1/4-inch platform sole.

““Dr. Scholl’s shoes have a shock-absorbable cushion and most styles have a sturdy shank,” says New York City-based board-certified podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg to Yahoo Life. “The toe box is accommodative, too.”

These cuties come in seven colors are are crafted using sustainable materials, too!

Shop it: Dr. Scholl’s All In Cozy Faux Shearling Sneaker, $80 (was $120), nordstrom.com

