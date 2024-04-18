No Mow May is approaching. See if your Fox Valley community is participating this year.

APPLETON - Four years ago, Appleton became the first U.S. city to adopt "No Mow May," an initiative that postpones mowing lawns to enhance urban habitats for bees and other pollinators.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative, which temporarily suspends enforcement of lawn mowing ordinances for the month of May, has spread to cities across the nation.

While its popularity has taken root across the state, there are still many municipalities where residents will get a visit from the lawn police if their grass grows too tall. To make sure you're in the clear to let your lawn grow, The Post-Crescent compiled a list of Fox Valley municipalities where residents can participate in No Mow May and similar initiatives.

Appleton continues its No Mow May tradition

Dandelions blanket a lawn on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kaukauna, Wis.

As the progenitor of No Mow May, the initiative has become a permanent fixture of the city's environmental efforts.

In Appleton, residents are exempt from the city's ordinance that restricts the height of grass and weeds to 8 inches on developed lots for the month of May.

The program is voluntary, and residents are not required to sign up with the city if they wish to participate.

Hortonville municipal lawns participate in No Mow May, too

Like Appleton, Hortonville suspends its tall grass and noxious weed ordinance for May to allow residents to grow out their lawns.

The village also participates in the annual tradition on all village properties, according to Public Works Department Director Aaron Steber.

No Mow May signs are available at the village office if participants wish to place them in their yards.

Oshkosh requires homeowners to register for No Mow May

Participation in No Mow May is free and voluntary, but Oshkosh homeowners who wish to let their grass run wild for the month must register on the city’s website through the “Hot Topics” section or via the Connect Oshkosh app for mobile devices.

Kaukauna's Slow-Mow Summer expands beyond May

Last year, Kaukauna began taking a different, broader approach toward promoting pollinator-friendly habitats in the city year-long.

Slow-Mow Summer differs from the traditional No Mow May as it still requires property owners to mow their lawns but asks them to let their grass gross a little longer before mowing throughout the spring and summer before cutting it back.

In addition to less mowing, the initiative also encourages people to eliminate or reduce pesticide use, plant native plants and not clear out plants that are done growing or fallen leaves out of garden beds in the fall.

Menasha opts for a low mow May

In a compromise to No Mow May, last year the Menasha Sustainability Committee encouraged residents to try Low Mow May instead.

Under Low Mow May, residents are still regired to keep their lawns under the eight-inch yard ordinance but are encouraged to mow less often.

The city encourages residents to raise the blades on their mowers to four inches and mow once their grass reaches six inches.

