'No bugs inside!': This No.1 bestselling magnetic screen door is on sale for $26

Spring is here and we’re getting ready for patio weather! And while that means fun in the sun, it also means the creepy crawlies are out too. We all do our best to keep them out of our homes, but sometimes we need a little help, and for that, Amazon has come to our rescue. Right now, the No.1 bestselling Augo Magnetic Screen Door is on sale for $26.

Why is it a good deal?

While $26 isn't the lowest price we've seen for this curtain, we have seen similar versions sell for as high as $80! it's also way less expensive than buying a screen door. And for those of you who rent an apartment or house, installing a screen door may not be an option, so this is an easy-breezy solution for keeping those bugs out.

Why do I need this?

This polyester mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed. The velcro is paired with magnets along the seams which snap into place when the curtains fall into position. The magnets ensure there is no gaping, so flies and mosquitoes can’t sneak in. It’s a simple solution for keeping your house free from pests if there are people and pets coming and going all spring and summer long.

If you have dogs or cats that like to blur the line between indoor and outdoor during the summer, this little gadget gives them the freedom to enjoy the weather without letting in pests or doing damage. Got grandkids? You already know just how much their coming-and-going lets in the flies.

Bugs out, kids and pets in. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers love how well this mosquito curtain works — it’s racked up more than 54,000 five-star reviews for a variety of reasons.

“This has been a game changer for our summer morning routine,” wrote a satisfied customer. “Now we can open the kitchen door on cool mornings and allow air in without letting flies in. We rent and couldn't install a regular screen door but this is better anyway.”

One happy home renter wrote: “I rent a house in Florida, and keep the doors and windows open during the fall, winter and spring to save money. The front door has a screen but not the back so there were constantly moths, mosquitoes, flies and whatnot getting in. Now, nothing!”

“Why didn’t I buy this sooner?” wrote one delighted pet owner. “I live out on property in a house built in the 1800s. Something is always ready to be fixed so my single honeydo list is looooooong. I have thought about just building a screen door but meh. I have no central air (ha) and I have very active pets that go in and out. I put this up in less than 5 mins. It took a few treats to teach the pup. Cat hasn’t figured it out yet, but I really don’t mind since it stalled him from bringing in his latest fury victim. Even if this lasts one season it’s worth it not to walk into fly tape! Sold. Sold. So sold. Ordering a second one right MEOW!”

“I am so happy! No bugs inside!” a satisfied pet parent shared. “My cat and dog love sitting on the balcony but it’s spring here in Colorado and that means BUGS. I love this screen, the magnets are super strong so it stays shut when it’s supposed and the fat cat can still get through when he wants in or out! Definitely love this thing!

“I should have bought one of these screens a long time ago,” a happy grandparent wrote. “Easy installation and with grandkids going back and forth from the pool to inside the house, this screen has saved my sliding door from damage.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

