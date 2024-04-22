'Never going to be a good tick season,' expert says. What to know to protect yourself

Every year, Sam Telford is asked the same question. "How bad will this year's tick season be?"

Telford, a Professor of Infectious Diseases and Global health at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, gives the same answer. It's never going to be a good tick season, so take the same precautions as always.

"People just need to just take the precautions as part of their normal behavior," said Telford. "Get into the habit of reaching for the repellent every time we go outdoors."

This applies not only to hikers and dog walkers but gardeners and landscapers, anyone who may be digging around in backyard bushes.

Tick protection: How to protect yourself

Bug spray is a one precaution people can take against ticks.

"When some of us were kids, we remember not having (bicycle helmets) but now you're almost committing child abuse by not making your kid wear a helmet," Telford commented.

While a helmet won't help, these three things can:

tick repellent

permethrin treated clothing such as socks, shirts and pants

Wearing long sleeves and long pants

Telford hopes these become just as ubiquitous during tick season as helmets did.

What ticks to look for in New England

The black-legged tick, also called the deer tick or bear tick, is a carrier of Borrelia burgdorfi bacteria, which causes Lyme disease.

New England has two primary tick species - the black legged, or deer tick, and the dog tick. Both are most active in the spring and summer. The deer tick is smaller but carries Lyme disease.

Do ticks jump?

Unlike fleas, ticks do not jump and latch on to hosts through direct contact. Good news for dog owners, Lyme disease cannot be transmitted from human to human or dog to human, according to Mass Audubon.

Do ticks die in the winter? Did the the warm winter impact tick season?

This isn't to say ticks are just a seasonal issue. "They’ve been around all winter," said Telford. "If you don’t need to wear gloves when walking outside then they’re going to be around."

A mild or severe winter will not serve as an accurate barometer of tick activity either, he said. Many assume a mild winter means more ticks while a severe one means fewer, but Telford has seen the opposite hold true for both.

Mosquito forecast 2024: Expect 'tremendous year'

While ticks may not be as predictable, there is another tiny bloodsucker that Telford forecasts will out in force this spring.

"This year will be tremendous for mosquitoes," he said. "As it warms up, with all the standing water there will be a huge emergence in May."

Luckily, all the same repellents that work on ticks will take care of their flying counterparts - from sprays to properly treated clothing.

Despite this, he said that this should not stop anyone from enjoying the great outdoors. "People should not be afraid of going into the woods," he said. "You don’t need to cover yourself in repellent just (use) as directed by label and go enjoy the sunshine."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ticks season is starting in Massachusetts. Here's what to know.