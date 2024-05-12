Navigating grief during Mother’s Day celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for some it can be a day filled with grief.

There are many situations that can make it a difficult holiday, whether it be going through the loss of a child or mother or issues with fertility. Alexis Yates, a bereavement counselor in OhioHealth’s hospice program, said the best thing people can do on a day like Mother’s Day is give themselves grace.

“You may find yourself a little more tired than usual, more emotional, quicker to temper, and you may find that your social battery for spending time around other people is a lot lower,” Yates said.

She said grief comes in all shapes and sizes, and navigating it means finding what works best for each individual. Some people may want to keep themselves busy, some may want to honor the one they lost, and others may want alone time. Yates said there is no wrong answer, and the best thing to do while grieving is communicate what will work best to your family and loved ones.

“Some family may want to make a really big deal out of the day, and if you are just not in the space where you can maintain that activity level, it’s OK to say, ‘I’m not comfortable with that this year,’” said Yates.

It it feels right, she encourages people to recognize the loss, whether that be by going to the cemetery or posting a tribute on social media. However, she also said it may be a good day to cut back on scrolling.

“It can be really difficult to see people posting about their loved one, about celebrating their moms or being celebrated by their family,” Yates said. “We can give ourselves the grace of not necessarily engaging with that.”

For families with Mother’s Day plans, Yates recommends keeping them light and flexible if there is someone who may be struggling with the day.

“Grief is very much a moment-to-moment thing, and while I may wake up this morning feeling great and ready to go, that’s not to say by 1p.m. I’m not going to want to spend a little time by myself,” said Yates.

