'My skin is tighter and softer': This popular anti-aging retinol cream is $13 for Prime Day

What is it?

Aging reveals itself in many forms — crow's feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating to treat is crepey skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin. Plus, it tends to show up on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use to treat it needs to be heavy-duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). Luckily, you can get a big deal on a huge jar of goop that shoppers have long been raving about for its anti-aging effects: the Naturewell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream, which is just $13 (down from $25) for Prime Day— that's nearly 50% off.

Why is it a good deal?

Retinol products easily cost $25 and up for a teeny amount of formula. This jumbo tub is packed with 16 ounces — that's less than $1 per ounce! This is the cheapest we've seen it in months, so our advice? Grab it.

Why do I need this?

It's packed with micro-encapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin to help boost elasticity and firmness, as well as improve skin texture and tone. Plus, this made-in-the-USA cream is cruelty-, paraben-, dye- and gluten-free and contains no artificial colors or flavors. It comes in a huge 16-ounce container and can be used all over your body (including your face). Most important: It works.

The sheer number of rave reviews it has says it all — more than 8,000 five-star ratings. Needless to say, these fans are delighted with how magical it was on their crepey skin, but they especially love it on their hands.

What reviewers say

"I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick like it's gonna end up being greasy, but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepey. ... After just a few applications, that is gone!"

One impressed reviewer, who "wished [they] could give more than five stars," noted: "I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate. My skin has a glow about it. No easy feat for 65-year-old skin. Buy it. You won't regret it."

It's not just for crepey skin, either — some reviewers noticed that it did a number on other problem areas.

"Sun spots are fading after just one week!" said this unblemished fan. "My 50-year-old sun-damaged skin is looking and feeling so much better!"

"I’ve noticed great improvements since using this product," reported another five-star fan. "I don’t have the bags under my eyes that I used to, and my skin is tighter and softer."

The only constructive criticism reviewers give: "Love the cream, but the straw to the pump is WAY too short. Leaves about 1/3 of the product," one said.

Want to complete your retinol collection? Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing dark under-eye circles and fine lines:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend."

