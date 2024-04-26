National veterinary group brings 24-hour pet care facility to Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro is home to a new, 24-hour emergency room for pets.

With over 75 hospitals in the U.S., Veterinary Emergency Group just opened its first Oregon facility on Thursday.

Portland-area shops to support during Independent Bookstore Day

The state holds a few other 24-hour emergency rooms for pets, such as the DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in Portland, Tanasbourne Veterinary Emergency in Beaverton and Cascade Veterinary Referral Center in Tigard.

But in a pet-friendly metro area, there’s always room for another animal hospital — and what distinguishes VEG from other facilities is what it offers to pet parents.

At the ribbon-cutting, Medical Director Shannon Janda told KOIN 6 the company allows owners to stay overnight.

Oregon Public Utilities Commission denies request to reject PGE’s 7.3% rate increase

“We’ll set up a futon type of bed,” Janda said. “You can be involved in all of the… treatments and processes that are going on throughout the night.”

VEG reported that pet owners speak directly with licensed veterinarians from the moment they contact the emergency group. The company also said triage occurs when patients enter the facilities, rather than after waiting in a lobby and completing paperwork.

The hospital’s services include surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and end-of-life care.

The facility also serves animals “from tails to scales.” According to the website, guinea pigs, parrots and even pythons are among the potential patients.

What is a flash drought and why is Oregon in one?

“When a pet parent walks into VEG… they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” VEG Founder and CEO Dr. David Bessler said in a statement. “Upon entering VEG… pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

The animal emergency hospital is located at 11286 NE Evergreen Parkway. It will also be open on holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.