National Nurses Week 2024: Free Dunkin', cookies, pizza and more deals and discounts
It’s a great week to score some deals if you’re a nurse in Texas.
Here’s a look at where nurses and healthcare workers can get deals on lunch and other items.
When is National Nurses Week 2024?
National Nurses Week is observed from May 6 to May 12.
When is Nurses Day 2024?
The week also observes National School Nurses Day on May 6 and May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, which has been celebrated as International Nurse Day since 1974.
What is National Nurses Week?
According to the American Nurses Association, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation on March 25, proclaiming "National Recognition Day for Nurses" to be May 6, 1982.
In 1990, the ANA board of directors expanded it to National Nurses Week.
How many registered nurses are in Texas?
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 232,187 nurses were registered in Texas as of 2023.
What deals can nurses get during National Nurses Week?
According to USA TODAY, here is where nurses and healthcare workers can get freebies, deals and discounts.
Buffalo Wild Wings: From Monday, May 6, to May 12, nurses get 20% off their orders with valid IDs on dine-in, call-in, and walk-in orders.
Buzz E-Bikes and Huffy Bicycles: Both United Wheels-owned companies give nurses 20% off online purchases year-round when verifying their ID.me at checkout.
Create Amor: Through June 7, get 25% off orders for scrubs (use the code NURSE25) and $1 per set (top and bottom) will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation. The scrubs brand will also donate 100% of proceeds from each Iris Five Pocket Top sold directly to the foundation.
Dunkin': Nurses can get a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary, on Monday, May 6. (The deal excludes Frozen Coffee, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives & cold foam may be an additional charge.)
Firehouse Subs: The sandwich chain has a week of specials available starting Monday through its Firehouse Rewards loyalty program and app including (on Wednesday) BOGO Hook & Ladder Subs and (on Friday) two medium sandwiches for $12 or two large sandwiches for $18.
The Good Feet Store: The retailer, with more than 250 locations, will give nurses a complimentary pair of Architek Comfort Slip-Ons and three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks with the purchase of at least a Good Feet Store 3-Step Arch Support System. (Note: if Architeks are not available, a pair of Brooks running shoes will be provided. Valid nurse's ID is required.)
HTeaO: The iced tea chain will give healthcare personnel 50% off cups of tea from Monday, May 13, to Sunday, May 26, with a valid hospital, doctors office, and school nurse ID.
InsomniaCookies: The Philadelphia-based late-night bakery chain with more than 240 locations is giving nurses a free Classic cookie in-store, no purchase necessary, all week beginning Monday, May 6. (Just show a valid ID; availability varies by location.)
Landing: The flexible rental firm, with sites especially practical for travel nurses, is giving away prizes including three months' rent. Nurses can enter to win by submitting a 60-second video and others can nominate a nurse, too.
McAlister’s Deli: Nurses can get free tea – either one big Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea (flavor shots excluded) – at McAlister's Deli from Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12, with their badge or ID. Offer valid in-store only; no purchase necessary.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Cater a Moe's Southwest Grill meal for nurses from Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12, and when you spend $300 or more, get a $50 E-gift card (use code THANKYOU24). Good at participating locations; not valid with other offers or third-party delivery. Doesn't include tax, tip and fees.
The Parking Spot: The parking company is giving healthcare workers 25% off parking during their trips; just signup with an associated healthcare email account.
Peter Piper Pizza: Nurses can get a free personal pizza every day Monday through Friday (May 6-10). Redemption is limited to once per day; valid nurse ID/credentials must be shown.
Postino: The restaurant chain, with more than 25 locations in five states, will give nurses its $25 Board and Bottle (bruschetta board, plus a bottle of wine) all day every day during the month of May with badge/ID. (The special is usually only available Monday and Tuesday 8 p.m. to closing.)
Potbelly Sandwich Works: Nurses get a free cookie or fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée by showing their ID Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12. Also, all customers can get free delivery on a catering order over $150.
Salata Salad Kitchen: On Monday, May 6, Healthcare workers get 20% off their order when they present their badge at checkout. Also from Monday to Friday, get 20% off catering orders of $200 or more, and get free delivery on orders through DoorDash.
Shipley Do-Nuts: Nurses who belong the chain's Do-Happy loyalty program can get a free half-dozen box of glazed do-nuts with any purchase on Monday, May 6.
Skechers: Nurses get a 10% discount on all styles during the month of May on the Skechers website (valid ID or form of employment required). Online shoppers can also round up the purchase price of May purchases to the nearest dollar with proceeds going to the American Nurses Foundation; donate $5 or more and get $10 off your next $100 purchase in June.
Smoothie King: Get $2 off your on Monday and Tuesday via Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards App (use code THANKS2024). The promo code may be used multiple times. Also, Friday, May 3, to Friday, May 10, when you buy $25 or more in gift cards online, get a bonus of 2,000 Healthy Reward points.
Sockwell: Nurses get a free pair of socks when they buy three pairs at full price May 6-12 on the Sockwell website (excludes closeouts and 3-packs).
Yogurtland: Through May 14, the frozen yogurt chain is offering free delivery on orders of more than $15 made through the website or mobile app (use the code FREEDELIVERY).
Zaxby's: Nurses can buy one Boneless Wings Meal and get a second one free on May 7 at participating locations (redeemable through the Zaxby's app or website for Zax Rewardz members, while supplies last).
How to get free Chipotle burritos
Chipotle is giving away 100,000 burritos for National Nurses Week.
Healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to win a free burrito e-card on the Chipotle website. At the end of National Nurses Week, 100,000 healthcare workers will be randomly selected to get an email asking them to verify their employment status via ID.me. Those who successfully verify that within 48 hours will get a free burrito e-card.
— USA TODAY contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: National Nurses Week 2024: A list of deals, discounts and freebies