National Nurses Week 2024: Free Dunkin', cookies, pizza and more deals and discounts

It’s a great week to score some deals if you’re a nurse in Texas.

Here’s a look at where nurses and healthcare workers can get deals on lunch and other items.

When is National Nurses Week 2024?

National Nurses Week is observed from May 6 to May 12.

When is Nurses Day 2024?

The week also observes National School Nurses Day on May 6 and May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, which has been celebrated as International Nurse Day since 1974.

What is National Nurses Week?

According to the American Nurses Association, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation on March 25, proclaiming "National Recognition Day for Nurses" to be May 6, 1982.

In 1990, the ANA board of directors expanded it to National Nurses Week.

How many registered nurses are in Texas?

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 232,187 nurses were registered in Texas as of 2023.

What deals can nurses get during National Nurses Week?

According to USA TODAY, here is where nurses and healthcare workers can get freebies, deals and discounts.

How to get free Chipotle burritos

Chipotle is giving away 100,000 burritos for National Nurses Week.

Healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to win a free burrito e-card on the Chipotle website. At the end of National Nurses Week, 100,000 healthcare workers will be randomly selected to get an email asking them to verify their employment status via ID.me. Those who successfully verify that within 48 hours will get a free burrito e-card.

— USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: National Nurses Week 2024: A list of deals, discounts and freebies