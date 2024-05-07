Teacher Appreciation Week 2024: Free Whataburger breakfast, cookies and more deals

All of us have one or more teachers who assisted, inspired or coached us along on our learning path. Need an excuse to show your gratitude? There are opportunities in the days ahead.

National Teacher Day is May 7, 2024, and Teacher Appreciation Week runs Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10. The idea for a week to honor teachers began more than 70 years ago with first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

The National Parent Teacher Association has deemed this year's theme "Teachers are Shining Stars" and has an online toolkit with ideas on how to thank teachers. The National Education Association website has suggestions on how to celebrate teachers, too.

Here are ways to show a teacher your appreciation.

"Teachers are the heart and soul of our Nation," President Biden said in a proclamation on Friday, May 3. "They care for our Nation’s students, pass on knowledge to rising generations, and inspire our children to dream up new possibilities for their futures."

Many restaurants and retailers are showing their appreciation with deals, discounts, specials and freebies. Here's some, but you may want to check social media for local deals, too – try searching for #NationalTeacherAppreciationWeek or #TeacherAppreciationWeek.

Potbelly: Free cookie or fountain drink

Beginning Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12, Potbelly is offering teachers and nurses deals. Those who show their IDs and purchase an entrée will receive a free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink.

Potbelly is offering teachers and nurses special discounts starting Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

Additionally, any customers will be eligible for free delivery for catering orders exceeding $150.

Click here to find a Potbelly near you.

Whataburger: Complimentary breakfast entrées, table tents and grants

This week, Whataburger is ensuring all school staff start their days off right. Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., employees who show their school IDs will receive a free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

While supplies last, school employees can also get a WhataTeacher Table Tent.

As part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success program, 63 teachers will also be selected to receive a $1,000 grant for their school.

Click here to find a Whataburger near you.

The Good Feet Store: 'Feet for Thought'

Starting May 6 and continuing through the end of the month, The Good Feet Store is introducing its "Feet for Thought" initiative. Any school staff, including teachers, counselors, principals and meal service and custodial professionals, can be nominated to receive a complimentary arch support system.

Click here to find The Good Feet Store locations near you.

The Parking Spot: 25% off airport parking

An off-airport parking company, The Parking Spot is offering educators a 25% discount on parking during upcoming trips. To receive the offer, teachers must sign up for membership using their educator emails.

Click here to find The Parking Spot locations near you.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teacher Appreciation Week 2024: Whataburger, cookies and more deals