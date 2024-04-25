National Initiative Transforms Teacher’s Lounge at Crockett Elementary

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —

Tara Moore, a third-grade teacher at Crockett Elementary in San Angelo, Texas, has spearheaded a remarkable transformation in the school’s Teacher’s Lounge.

Through her win in the “Crayola Creativity Week’s creative teachers sweepstakes,” sponsored by several companies, including Walmart, Moore secured a much-needed renovation for the lounge. This initiative, aimed at recognizing the tireless dedication of educators to their students, has seen the community rallying together, donating both time and funds to support the cause.

Sherry Luce, Walmart store manager, expressed admiration for the teachers’ commitment, highlighting the importance of community support in nurturing children’s education. Crockett Elementary, one of twelve schools chosen nationwide, has seen its lounge completely revamped, thanks to this collaborative effort. Moore’s reaction upon seeing the newly renovated space speaks volumes, reflecting the gratitude and excitement felt by all involved in this heartwarming initiative.

