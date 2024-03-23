'My bald spot faded' Nab this anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set for just $18 each

https://owww.amazon.com/de...female pattern hair loss impacts roughly 30 million women in the US, and you're more likely to experience fallout and breakage as you age. Thankfully, there are plenty of products out there that can help prevent it, but few have the acclaim that Pura D'Or's anti-thinning treatments do — and now at the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can score its Advanced Therapy shampoo and conditioner set for 20% off along with tons of other Pura D'Or products that are deeply discounted.

This set is the same price it was during October Prime Day, so you know you're getting a top deal. These are also XL bottles, and a little really goes a long way — depending on your hair length and texture, you'll be fine with this set (which comes out to about $18 a bottle) for quite some time.

First and foremost, this shampoo and conditioner includes potent DHT (dihydrotestosterone) blockers. DHT is an androgen associated with the growth of body hair, which can also cause you to lose hair faster and earlier. By blocking the DHT, the androgen's follicle-shrinking effects are limited, and it may help reverse some already-occurring hair loss. This pair also uses a blend of herbal ingredients (including hibiscus, nettle extract, pumpkin seeds and more) to help promote hair thickness and strength. Plus, unlike other shampoos and conditioners that use water as a base, Pura D'Or's formula relies on aloe vera to both hydrate and protect your hair. Battling frizz and dullness? The Advanced Therapy shampoo and conditioner are packed with argan oil, which leaves hair smooth and shiny. This set is also made without stripping sulfates or harmful parabens, so it's safe to use on chemically treated or colored hair, as well as sensitive scalps. Don't let the list of powerful ingredients fool you: It's still mild enough to use daily.

It's just as gentle on the Earth as it is on your hair, too: Pura D'Or products are non-toxic, cruelty-free and are made in the USA.

Buh-bye, breakage! Say hello to healthier, fuller hair. (Amazon)

This shampoo and conditioner set has amassed quite the fan base: Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect 5-star review.

Shared one ecstatic fan: "Ladies, forget the keratin treatment. Use this set. It transformed my dry locks into soft, silky, shiny hair. My hair looks healthy, shiny and amazing ... won’t go back to regular shampoo and conditioner again!"

This rave reviewer was even spared a dramatic haircut! As she recalled: "My hair was falling out by the handfuls! I was about to shave my head; I was so depressed. But after the first time washing my hair with this [there were only a couple of hairs on my hand], I was shocked at how well this product worked. I love the natural oil smell."

Another raved: "After menopause and years of hard water, my hair [felt] poor. After using this shampoo and conditioner for a few months, my hair is growing in thicker and it is silkier. Make sure to leave it in contact for at least five minutes. This is the best hair product I have ever used. I am a redhead with long red hair, so my hair is special to me. This product is allowing me to keep my hair into my late 50s!"

"I use the product before and it worked miracles," noted one five-star shopper. "I start to notice my hair change dramatically. My bald spot faded."

Some reviewers — particularly those with fine hair — noted that their hair seemed to tangle more easily after using this shampoo and conditioner set. One reviewer's tip: Make sure to rinse extra carefully, so you don't have any leftover product in your hair. "I have had a terrible problem with my hair falling out," she shared. "My hair is thin and breaks easily. Every time I shampooed or brushed my hair, it would be in the drain or in my brush. After using this product ONE time, my hair did not end up in the drain or my brush. Truly, only one shampooing did this. I read some reviews about hair feeling tangled after shampooing. Rinse hair well. That took care of the problem for me."

If you're still experiencing some knotting, try a detangling brush (like the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Brush, which has over 57,000 rave Amazon reviews).

