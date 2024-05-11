Multicultural Art Festival celebrates all types of art, crafts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rain didn’t stop the community from celebrating Albuquerque’s diversity.

The city hosted the Multicultural Arts Festival at the Singing Arrow Community Center in southeast Albuquerque on Saturday.

Global music filled the walkways while shoppers browsed unique, hand-made crafts.

Officials said having many different cultures represented at the festival is what makes this event special. Kids also had the chance to let loose and have fun with games and a 20-foot-tall climbing wall.

