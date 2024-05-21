MS Coast restaurant wins third national title in Memphis event. ‘No bigger trophy in BBQ’

A Mississippi Gulf Coast barbecue joint is celebrating after hogging the most trophies from a world-class cookoff — taking home two from the weekend’s Memphis in May barbecue cookoff, including the title of Grand Champion.

Memphis in May is the “Super Bowl of Swine,” said Brad Orrison, the co-owner and cofounder of the winning Ocean Springs restaurant, The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint. “It’s the most prestigious barbecue competition in the world.”

The Shed competed, as it always does Orrison said, in the Whole Hog category, winning top prize in that category, in addition to that of Grand Champion. More than 120 teams from 22 states and four countries traveled to Memphis for the 46th annual competition, the event’s hosts reported.

It’s the third time the restaurant has won the Grand Champion title in the 17 years since The Shed began competing in the event.

“Old school is the way it’s supposed to be done,” Orrison said, giving away a little of his team’s secret, with his voice still hoarse from the competition.

The Shed’s barbecue team stands behind a newly acquired trophy from Memphis in May 2024.

That and roasting the two whole 190-pound hogs over pecan and a little bit of black cherry wood. It’s a meticulous process, Orrison said, taking two crews of cooks to prepare the hogs over a 22-hour stretch.

This deliberate process, combined with a somewhat classified “low and slow” cooking technique and specialty sauces, secured the team’s wins through windy, rainy and cold weather.

“To win is amazing,” Orrison said, “But to win three times is prolific. There’s no bigger trophy in barbecue.”

At Memphis in May 2024, The Shed is taking home two trophies: one for grand champs over the whole competition and the other as top prize in the whole hog category.

Orrison said he thinks the Ocean Springs restaurant will need a new trophy case built to house all the new winnings.

Before it was a Mecca of southern barbecue, The Shed began around 23 years ago as a venture between a recently graduated Orrison and his younger sister. They built The Shed out of “mountains of pure unadulterated junk” Orrison had collected in his college days at Ole Miss, according to the restaurant’s webpage.

Other family members also came to help: their brother arrived with experience at New Orleans’ House of Blues, their parents in marketing and management, and their “G-Maw” at the helm of the beer bar.

A sign congratulating The Shed’s grand champion team can be seen at the restaurant’s entrance.

The restaurant that started as a 300-square foot shed has morphed into an over 9,000 square-foot destination with a stage that can seat hundreds. It also sells house sauces for retail.

Orrison said the restaurant will celebrate for the next year and specifically plans on a big party this Memorial Day weekend commemorating the win. He’s still in transit back to the Coast, he said, but has been getting plenty of friendly honks and waves on his way back home.

Metal animal statues stand outside the three-time grand champs’ restaurant entrance.