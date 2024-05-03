Mother's Day things to do: Margaritaville, yoga, comedy, more in Fort Myers, Bonita, Cape

From painting to a spa day, there's many ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Lee County.

Mother's Day in the United States began in 1908, when West Virginia native Anna Jarvis established the first one celebrated during a church service.

Jarvis found inspiration for the annual holiday when her mom, Ann Reeves Jarvis, would end Sunday school class with a prayer that ended with a hope that "someone, sometime, will found a memorial mothers day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life. She is entitled to it."

The U.S. House of Representatives in 1913 passed a resolution calling on all federal government officials to wear a white carnation to observe Mother's Day that year. And in 1914, Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day and requesting a proclamation. President Woodrow Wilson then issued a proclamation declaring the first national Mother's Day as a day for Americans to show the flag in honor of those mothers whose sons had died in war.

Here's ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Lee County.

Check out some comedy, yoga and more

Standup Comedy with Troy Thirdgill: The comedian performs standup at 2 p.m May 12 in this special Mother’s Day show. Snappers Comedy Club, 8595 College Parkway, No. 270. $18 general admission, plus a fee. Dinner and show tickets are also available. snapperscomedyclub.com or (239) 479-5233.

Mother’s Day Hip Hop Yoga: Bring mom to this exciting yoga session with upbeat music at Backyard Social, 16371 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers. This is an hour-long vinyasa flow that focuses on breath, cardio and core. No yoga experience required, just bring a yoga mat. May 12, 10 a.m. Tickets are available for $20 through allevents.in.

Paint with mom during art class

Painting with a Twist: Take mom here for a follow-along painting tutorial. Mother’s Day themed creations are available for booking on May 11 and 12 at various times at 9902 Gulf Coast Main St., Suite D-130, Fort Myers.. These classes range from $35-40. For an additional $20, participants have the option to arrive 30 minutes early to make their own all-natural soy candles with various scents. The studio also sells a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Book in advance at paintingwithatwist.com.

Enjoy a meal with mom

Part of the pool experience at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point includes several luxury cabana options which include a comfortable chaise lounge and sofa seating.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa: Treat the woman of the hour to a special Mother’s Day brunch at 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. The resort’s freshly renovated dining destination, Tanglewood - A Southern Kitchen, is offering a menu that ranges from made-to-order pancakes and omelets to a carving station of slow-roasted prime rib, ham and turkey. Available May 12, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $110 for adults, $55 for ages 5-12 and free for children younger than 5. Reservations required through OpenTable or by calling the resort at (239) 444-1234.

Stones Throw: Enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch menu, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12. Call (239) 291-3900 for reservations. 1339 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral. stonesthrowcc.com

The toasted coconut martini will be Fish Tale Grill's entry in the 17th annual Best South Cape Martini Competition Trolley event.

Fish Tale Grill by Merrick Seafood: Bring mom to this brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12 with sections dedicated to seafood, charcuterie, salad and soup, meat entrees, breakfast (available until 2 p.m.) and assorted pastries, muffins. $49.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 12 and under. Call (239) 257-3167 to reserve. 1229 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral. Fish Tale Grill on Facebook or fishtalegrill.com.

Angelina’s Ristorante: Celebrate mom with two special dining opportunities. Angelina’s Ristorante (24041 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs) will feature its last brunch of the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12 will feature Blueberry Ricotta French Toast, Spinach and Artichoke Hash and some special Mother’s Day dishes. From 4 to 9 p.m., a four-course dinner exclusive to the holiday will be available for $79 per person. Reservations are required by calling (239) 390-3187. angelinasofbonitasprings.com

La Fontanella Ristorante: Enjoy a special three course dinner for $59 at the Fort Myers and Bonita Springs locations. Open 4-9 p.m. May 12. Make a reservation through lafontellahospitality.com. 24600 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 204, Bonita Springs and 7050 Winkler Road, Suite 112, Fort Myers.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: The chain has a unique Mother’s Day menu available through May 12. A new cocktail ― the Carrabbellini, a variation of an Italian Bellini ― is available alongside a tomato caprese and burrata appetizer. The four entrees available include trios, dishes made up of samplings of some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. End mom’s meal with a slice of cannoli cake. Find which of the four Lee County locations is closest to you through locations.carrabbas.com.

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Margaritaville Resort: Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at JWB Grill, reservations recommended at MargaritavilleResorts.com/Margaritaville-Beach-Resort-Fort-Myers-Beach/Eat-Drink/JWB-Grill or 239-899-4904.

Take mom out to the ball game

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels: a Mother’s Day Brunch & Baseball is available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $15 with purchase of a game ticket on May 12. As a bonus, kids under 12 get in free for every Sunday home game. Spend the holiday watching the Dunedin Blue Jays play the Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium, 14100 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels hosted a team Open House on April 2, 2024, to kickoff their season at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

Shower your mother with some sweets

Norman Love Confections: The chocolatier has a limited-edition 2024 Mother’s Day Collection available for purchase through May 11. The unique flavors include Banana Cream Pie, Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Cake, Espresso, Raspberry Rose, Peaches & Cream, Pecan Pie, Peppermint Mocha and Red Wine. The chocolates are heart-shaped and are $29 for 10, $42 for 16 or $60 for 25. Available at normanloveconfections.com or any of their chocolate salons, including the two Fort Myers locations (11380 Lindbergh Blvd. and 13261 McGregor Blvd., Suite 105).

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What are Mother's Day things to do in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita