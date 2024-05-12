Mother’s Day at the Whitney Museum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Mother’s Day, the place known for contemporary modern art was filled with future artists and their families.

“I don’t care what kind of museum it is, and I just like it. If it’s an art museum, I like the art,” said eight-year-old Mira Fuhrmann.

Mira was one of many kids who visited the Whitney Museum on Sunday. The museum offered free admission on Mother’s Day and special crafts projects for kids and families.

Things To Do Around NYC

“It’s nice that our kids are old enough that we get to come in, and now for Mother’s Day, I couldn’t think of anything better to do with my girls,” said Mira’s mom, Julie Fuhrmann.

“[My husband] surprised me with breakfast, and we decided to walk around and enjoy the museum,” said Hope Hanley, who visited with her 8-month-old daughter, Paige. For them, it wasn’t just a Mother’s Day celebration but another milestone moment.

“It’s very special. This is her first museum,” Hanley said.

“I love seeing little ones being surprised by the artwork and mothers feeling that the thing they enjoy doing is being able to bring their children,” said Cris Scorza, the Helena Rubinstein Chair of Education at the Whitney.

Scores said they featured crafts centered around Georgia O’Keeffe’s famous floral paintings on this day to celebrate moms.

“We are really focusing on what mother can get as a gift, a flower bouquet for them,” she said.

However, for many moms, the best gift was the memory made with their families.

“It was great to get breakfast and walk around,” Hanley said.

The Whitney Museum offers free admission on the second Sunday of every month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.