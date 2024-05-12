Mother’s Day celebration: Powell Gardens newest spring/summer exhibit

KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Powell Garden’s ‘Painted Garden’ exhibit opened its doors a few weeks back and many visitors have traveled to see the colorful display, especially this Mother’s Day.

Moms from all over the metro spent their day perusing the vibrant flowers and admiring the glass sculptures sprinkled throughout the gardens from artist Kate Clements.

“This year in the gallery we have a lot of glass work. I like to think it looks a little bit like rock candy. It’s almost like you could reach out and grab it and taste it,” Powell Garden Horticulturalist Christian Van Matre said.

“It’s really delicate and resembles our local plants and some tropical plants as well.”

Clements is a Kansas City-based painter and sculptor whose works titled, ‘Super Natural’ and ‘River Valley,’ are on display at the Conservatory and the Perennial Lounge.

The Painted Garden exhibit aims to “celebrate the joy and color spreading across the Gardens with inventive botanical displays, spring blooms, and works of art.”

On any given day, admission to the garden and the Conifer Tips exhibition is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60 and older), $8 for kids (5-12), and free for kids 4 years old and younger. However, moms were able to get in for free on Mother’s Day and could see the intricate displays for themselves.

For more information about the Painted Garden exhibit or the 2024 schedule with pricing, click here. If you are looking for year-long admission dates, costs and hours, click here.

