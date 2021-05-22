Monica Lewinsky shares 'epic' response to tweet asking, 'What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?'

Monica Lewinsky poked fun at herself in the best way. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Monica Lewinsky has the internet howling with a loaded emoji that poked fun at herself in the best way.

On Saturday, the former White House intern shared a tweet by UberFacts which asked, "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?" to which Lewinsky answered with a side-eye emoji.

Many of her 1 million followers appreciated her humor, calling it "honestly the most refreshing thing on this platform" and hilarious. "You went from patient zero for online bullying to national treasure and great American hero with grace and aplomb," someone tweeted.

"You are a shining example of womanhood," applauded another. "The all time-most epic tweet that will never ever be topped. Well done," wrote one.

Lewinsky's answer stood out among other answers, which described rescuing a turtle on a road and incurring thousands of dollars of debt to pay for graduate school.

Monica Lewinsky depicted with former president Bill Clinton in 1998. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 1998, Lewinsky's affair with then-President Bill Clinton and the impeachment hearing that led to his acquittal, put the college grad in the global spotlight — first, as a national joke, then, an anti-bullying activist and now a writer.

In essays for Vanity Fair, Lewinsky has reflected on how the MeToo era, had it existed back then, would have changed her life. "Given my PTSD and my understanding of trauma, it’s very likely that my thinking would not necessarily be changing at this time had it not been for the #MeToo movement—not only because of the new lens it has provided but also because of how it has offered new avenues toward the safety that comes from solidarity," she wrote in 2018.

Last year, in the Hulu series Hillary, about former first lady Hillary Clinton, Bill said his affair with Lewinsky helped "manage my anxieties." While Hillary explained, "I was just devastated. I just could not believe it. I was just so personally hurt and, 'I can't believe this. I can't believe you lied.' It was—anyways, horrible. And I said, 'If this is going to be public, you've got to go tell Chelsea.'" The couple share daughter Chelsea Clinton, 41.

It's not the first time Lewinsky's humor has hit the spot on Twitter. In 2019, she wrote "if. fucking. only" while retweeting a post by UC Berkeley Law professor Orin Kerr who wrote, "Imagine if the Starr Report had been provided only to President Clinton's Attorney General, Janet Reno, who then read it privately and published a 4-page letter based on her private reading stating her conclusion that President Clinton committed no crimes."

Lewinsky's response, according to one Twitter user, "won tweet of 2019."

