Mindy Kaling squashes engagement rumors: 'Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger'

Mindy Kaling clarified engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing a ring. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Mindy Kaling is putting engagement rumors to rest, after she was photographed wearing a huge bauble on her left ring finger.

"Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub," the 41-year-old actress tweeted on Friday. This week, the internet went into detective mode when Kaling was spotted leaving a Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant wearing a sparkly ring on that finger.

Kaling is famously private about her love life and has not publicly shared the identity of who fathered her children, 2-year-old daughter Katherine, a.k.a., "Kit" and newborn son Spencer, whose birth she announced in October on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange," she said on the show. "I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3." The Office star had also kept her second pregnancy concealed during quarantine.

Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 21, 2021

In 2019, Kaling told the New York Times why she has not revealed the name of her daughter's father. "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," she said.

Kaling's tweet agreed with many on the platform. "I've been wearing a ring on my ring finger since I was like 13 and when i was in high school people in public would ask if I'm engaged…" someone wrote. "Let’s just normalize unmarried women!!!" another suggested.

"My wife wears her ring sometimes, doesn’t wear it other times," a user wrote. "Let’s normalize all women doing what they want when they want with their own bodies, and everybody else staying the fuck out of it."

While Kaling may keep the topic of love and marriage close to her heart, she has opened up about motherhood and feeling 'postpartum pandemic fabulous," as she explained in December of her appearance in Vogue India.

Kaling was "so excited" for the opportunity, she wrote on Instagram, "But seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no." However, in hindsight, Kaling is thrilled she went through with the shoot. "'Postpartum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it."

