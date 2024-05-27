Marie, 13

Marie, 13, loves dancing.

Marie, whose pronouns are she, he, they/them, is kind, engaging and resilient. Marie’s foster family and teachers describe them as friendly, playful and affectionate. Marie loves dancing and will dance for hours in the afternoon but is shy to show off their dance moves. They also enjoy going on daily walks for fresh air. Marie’s favorite restaurants include Chinese buffets and McDonald's and their favorite meal consists of fried chicken sandwiches with Coke products.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Kind, engaging and resilient Marie, 13, loves dancing