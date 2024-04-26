Take Mom to tea for a Mother's Day dining option in and near Delaware

There's no denying Mother's Day is a major dining-out holiday.

A poll from the National Restaurant Association says business will be hopping all day on Sunday, May 12.

Of diners planning to eat out: 10% plan to go out for breakfast, 35% for brunch, 40% for lunch, and 43% for dinner. That's a lot of people. If you don't make reservations, you'll likely be out of luck trying to snag a table at your favorite restaurant.

Tea appears ready to be served at Nemours Estate the 77-room mansion and grounds in Rockland. The former DuPont home is adjacent to Nemours Children's Hospital.

Instead of facing a crowded dining room for brunch or dinner, a classy option might be taking Mom to tea before or after the holiday. It's not as frumpy as it sounds, and it's a much more relaxing and civilized way to enjoy some one-on-one time with a woman who deserves to be pampered.

Tea parties are occasionally held at area coffee shops such as Sleeping Bird Coffee on Miller Road.

Here are some suggestions to take Mom to any time, not just on Mother's Day:

890 Peoples Plaza Shopping Center, Glasgow; 302-884-7144; weefancyteade.com

The former British Bell Tea Room in Glasgow's Peoples Plaza Shopping Center was transformed in December 2022 into the Wee Fancy Tea, a dainty pink and pretty British-style tearoom. Delaware natives and mother-and-daughter team Elizabeth and Annie Parker say family members hail from Yorkshire, England, and scones and tea always have been a family tradition.

Tea is served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tea times are booked for 90 minutes.

The menu includes a $29 Queen's tea with four tea sandwiches made with roast beef, chicken salad, cucumber dill, and egg salad; four desserts including a scone with Devonshire cream and fruit preserves, and unlimited tea of choice. The $19 Duchess tea includes sandwiches and tea, but no desserts. And a Charlotte tea for $17 is desserts and tea.

Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington; 302-351-8555; kaffeinacafe.com

If you know you know. If you don't, Kaffeina, a stylish 3-year-old neighborhood cafe inside Wilmington's Delaware Art Museum, feels like a hidden gem. Jinsu Chang's cafe, which has an entrance that overlooks the museum's Copeland Sculpture Garden, has seating indoors and outside on a patio with lounge sofas and tables and chairs under an awning.

You don't need to pay admission to the museum to visit the cafe. It's open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Kaffeina's logo of a woman is inspired by the museum's Pre-Raphaelite collection.

The cafe offers a traditional British afternoon tea experience at 2 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. It features sandwiches, scones and desserts. Reservations are required — at least two guests per table. The cost is $45 per person. Contact Kaffeina for a group of more than four guests. The cafe also hosts private teas and other events like bridal showers and birthday parties.

Upcoming teas will be held on May 29 and June 26.

The menu includes a Cucumber Tea Sandwich, a Smoked Salmon Round-Up, a Ham and Cheese Croissant and a Caprese Tea Sandwich. Scones are Earl Grey and Cranberry with Fruit Jam and Vanilla Cream Cheese. Sweets include a Macaron, a Mini Brownie and a Berry Cream Cup. Tea choices are Organic Earl Grey, Organic Breakfast, Organic Jasmine tea, Organic Hibiscus Berry, and more.

42 W. 11th St., Wilmington; 302-594-3154; hoteldupont.com

An afternoon tea in the Green Room was a longtime Wilmington tradition at the Hotel du Pont. Le Cavalier still holds has seasonal afternoon teas, but not as often as when the restaurant operated as the Green Room. Check the website for the next event.

A longtime tradition at Wilmington's venerable Hotel du Pont has been its cherished afternoon tea in the Green Room.

The hotel has scaled back its afternoon tea offerings in recent years since the main dining room was revamped as Le Cavalier, but it still has seasonal teas in the Christina Room. And it recently held a very well-received Taylor Swift-inspired tea in the Gold Ballroom.

Afternoon tea for two can run about $110 and includes warm teas, tea sandwiches, and sweets and scones from the hotel bake shop, Spark'd Creative Pastry, including the hotel's signature almond macaroons.

Check the website for more information.

2 Olive Ave. and the Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach; 302-227-0615; boardwalkplaza.com/dining

A view of the Rehoboth boardwalk and the beach from the cafe at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel.

The beach might not be the first place you think of when it comes to afternoon tea, but Rehoboth's Victorian-designed Boardwalk Plaza that overlooks the ocean has been offering it since the hotel opened in 1991.

Afternoon tea is available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, by reservation only. Don't try to book tables on Open Table. Call Victoria's restaurant directly at 302-227-0615.

30 S High St., West Chester, Pennsylvania; mimisteacottage.com

This cozy tearoom with seating for about 50 people in West Chester, Pennsylvania, opened in August 2023. It is about a 40-minute drive from downtown Wilmington.

The tearoom was founded by owner Karen “Mimi” Klein who said her mother, daughter, sister and niece created a tradition of visiting tearooms twice a year.

Tea options include The Beaumont, $32.99, which includes soup or a savory scone, four tea sandwiches, four "dainty" desserts, and a pot of tea; The Ivy, $28.99, has a scone, four tea sandwiches, four desserts and a pot of tea; and The Primrose, $21.99, offers four desserts and a pot of tea.

New Delaware restaurants: New eateries offer BYOB social club, dumplings, smoked cocktails and hot chicken, more

Delaware daytrips: Delaware's Gilded Age: Here's a guide to 15 du Pont family estates

Mim's has a special Mother's Day full afternoon tea for $47.99 being held Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Harpist Elyse Rubin will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, and Guitarist Brad Rau plays on Sunday, May 12.

The tearoom hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

If you want to read more stories from Patricia Talorico, visit delawareonline.com/staff/2646617001/patricia-talorico You can find her on Instagram , X and Facebook. Email ptalorico@delawareonline.com. Sign up for her Delaware Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 5 places to take Mom to tea in and near Delaware