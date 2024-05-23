Modern kitchen among updates at four-bedroom home for sale in Green Acres | REAL ESTATE

New flooring and a modern kitchen are part of the updates inside a 2,200 square foot home for sale in Green Acres. The larger neighborhood of mostly one-story homes is bounded by Vaughn Road, and Fairlane and Fieldcrest drives.

The location puts residents near popular Vaughn Park and public and private schools as well as shopping and dining in both Midtown and along the Bypass.

“Green Acres is clean and well kept, has ownership pride and there are plenty of trees throughout for shade,” Realtor Sarah Little said. “Residents have easy access to Perry Hill Road and Eastern Boulevard to enjoy shopping, restaurants or interstate access. Most homes were built between 1966 and 1985, and most are ranch style.”

The home at 1979 Worley Lane in Green Acres has been updated to look like new inside. The 2,200 square foot design includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is for sale for $213,000.

Some newer homes have been built in the south end of the neighborhood, testifying to the convenience of the neighborhood’s location.

Long and straight streets take residents through the neighborhood of multiple cul-de-sacs, flat terrain, and mature trees. Elementary-aged children can be walked to Vaughn Road elementary school and nearby Vaughn Park. Several vibrant churches border the neighborhood.

The home at 1979 Worley Lane is situated in the part of Green Acres nearest Vaughn Road and the elementary school. The home’s interior looks like new thanks to the update.

“The home has updated flooring, paint and appliances,” Little said. “The home has a two-car garage. The design also includes a living room and den.”

The two-bathroom layout includes the cozy den, complete with custom-built bookshelves. A spacious living room connects to the dining room and kitchen, creating an inviting atmosphere for family gatherings.

The kitchen has sleek appliances installed in 2022, ensuring both efficiency and elegance. The master suite includes abundant space and an en-suite bathroom.

Outside, a patio overlooks the fully fenced and well-shaded back yard which provides ample space for kickball games and cookouts. The front porch is covered.

The property is for sale for $213,000. “Normally a remodeled home is $250,000-plus for this amount of square feet,” Little said.

Breaking It Down

Location in heart of Capital City

Near popular Vaughn Park

Easy interstate access

Walk to elementary public school

Vibrant churches nearby

By The Numbers

At least 16 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range up to $191,000

At least six homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $115,000 to $249,900

Homes for sale measure from 1,680 square feet to 3,517 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Sarah Little at 334-730-0011.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Perry Hill Road exit. Take a right onto Perry Hill Road. At the intersection of Perry Hill and Vaughn roads, take a left onto Vaughn Road. Take a right onto Green Acres Drive to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Sarah Little

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Modern kitchen among updates at four-bedroom home for sale in Green Acres | REAL ESTATE