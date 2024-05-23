Michelle's Ah-Mazing Grazing debuts charcuterie cart, available for booking: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Michelle's Ah-Mazing Grazing has debuted a new feature that's now available for booking. Plus, we've got updates from Kinfolks BBQ, bacon poutine specials, a s'mores ice cream sundae, and more.

Let’s dig in:

Michelle Simmons-Cunha, owner of Michelle's Ah-Mazing Grazing in Taunton, shows off a charcuterie platter at the 2023 ribbon cutting for the business.

New Go Cheesy Graze Cart from Michelle’s Ah-Mazing Grazing

Michelle’s Ah-Mazing Grazing, 478 Middleboro Ave., E. Taunton, is now offering hungry customers a new way to graze.

The Go Cheesy Graze Cart has made its debut, and is officially available for bookings.

Michelle’s will serve your guests with cheeses, meats, fruits, and accompaniments from the cart.

A massive charcuterie grazing food spread was prepared by the owner of Michelle's Ah-Mazing Grazing in Taunton for the store's 2023 grand opening.

For more information, and to inquire about bookings, you can contact Michelle’s Ah-Mazing Grazing at 508-828-0711 or online at www.ahmazinggrazing.com/contact-us.

Kinfolks BBQ serving at three locations this week

Kinfolks BBQ has got three locations open this week, ready to serve up bbq as well as fried delights.

The storefront at 289 Winthrop St. in Taunton is open through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until they sell out, and Sunday, from noon until they sell out. They’ll be offering bbq and fried chicken.

Their food truck in the Globe Liquors parking lot at 5 Cape Rd. in Taunton will only be offering fried chicken, and that opens on Friday, May 24. The food truck will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until they sell out, and on Sunday, from noon until they sell out.

The food truck at 363 N. Main St., Brockton is open through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until they sell out, and on Sunday, from noon until they sell out. They’re only offering fried chicken. BBQ will be coming soon on the weekends.

New bacon poutine specials at The Poutine Peddlers

There are three new bacon poutine specials now available at The Poutine Peddlers, 239 Broadway, Taunton.

All of their poutine features their crispy fries, Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, and house-made brown gravy.

The new specials are:

Fried Brussels and bacon poutine, which is poutine topped with crispy fried Brussels sprouts, drizzled with house-made balsamic honey glaze, and finished with bacon.

Loaded bacon poutine, which is poutine, topped with a heaping scoop of sour cream, scallions, and finished with bacon.

Chicken bacon ranch poutine, which comes with poutine topped with crispy fried chicken, smothered in ranch drizzle and scallions, and finished with bacon.

The Poutine Peddlers is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Grab a s’mores sundae from Tom & Jimmy’s

Summer is s’mores season, and it’s also ice cream sundae season.

Of course, any season is good for those things, but we digress.

You can enjoy BOTH s’mores AND a sundae, with the s’mores sundae at Tom & Jimmy’s, 337 Winthrop St., Taunton.

It comes with three scoops of campfire s’mores ice cream, with hot fudge, marshmallow, graham crackers, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Patio is open at Slapshotz Gastropub

It’s also the season for outdoor dining.

The patio is now open at Slapshotz Gastropub, 524 Broadway, Raynham.

Check out the weekly specials at Uncle Ed’s Front Porch

Uncle Ed’s Front Porch, 116 Winthrop St., Rehoboth, has announced a couple of specials available from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

They’ve got salmon and crab fritters, with fresh lemon and dill aioli. Plus, honey chipotle bbq chicken wood-fired pizza.

Kitchen hours are Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Ice cream hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

