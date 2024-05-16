Free movies at Star Drive-In; buy a veteran a beer at Crue Brew Brewery: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, you can soon look forward to "Movies Under The Stars" at The Star Drive-In. Plus, learn how to buy a veteran a beer at Crue Brew Brewery. We've also got bingo night, a drink special, and Quesadilla Tuesdays.

Let’s dig in:

The Star Drive-In, pictured in a Taunton Daily Gazette file photo.

'Movies Under The Stars’ return to Star Drive-In

Bring a blanket or folding chair and get ready to enjoy some great movies, all summer long.

“Movies Under The Stars” are returning to The Star Drive-In, 205 Myricks St., East Taunton.

These are free community events, held on Saturdays, starting June 1.

Any rain dates will be held on the next available Friday.

“Movies Under The Stars” begins at sunset. Parking is limited, so plan accordingly. It’s prohibited to bring outside food and beverages.

Here’s the line-up:

June 1: “The Breakfast Club”

June 8: “Barbie”

June 15: “The Goonies”

June 22: “The Outsiders”

June 29: “Sleeping Beauty”

July 6: “Grease”

July 13: “Top Gun”

July 20: “E.T.”

July 27: “Moana”

Aug. 3: “Field of Dreams”

Aug. 10: “The Parent Trap”

Aug. 17: “Twister”

Aug. 24: “Stand By Me”

Aug. 31: “Trolls”

Sept. 7: “Jaws”

Sept. 14: “Dirty Dancing”

Sept. 21: “Frozen”

Sept. 28: “The Mighty Ducks”

And there might be even more movies to look forward to:

In a Facebook post announcing “Movies Under The Stars,” The Star Drive-In noted, “We may show Halloween movies in October – stay tuned.”

Buy a veteran a beer at Crue Brew Brewery

You can buy a veteran a beer at Crue Brew Brewery, 95 Ryan Dr., Raynham.

Now in the lead-up to Memorial Day, you can ask your bartender to add a veteran beer to your tab, and a veteran can redeem a free beer when they visit the taproom.

Mediterranean Bar & Grill owners Nicholas A. Dimakis and his wife Maria Dimakis show off some of the Taunton restaurant's authentic Greek dishes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Bingo night at Mediterranean Bar & Grill

The Mediterranean Bar & Grill, 983 County St., Taunton, is hosting a bingo night on Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bingo nights will be on one Thursday a month.

Registration begins at 4:30, and games run from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be two big wins, and mini challenges, so there are lots of opportunities to win a prize.

Prizes include cash, Mediterranean Bar & Grill gift cards, bottles, grab bags, and more.

Intermission will be 30 minutes, to allow for time to eat dinner. There will be a server for the event, and you can come and go for games as you please. The kitchen will be open until 10 p.m.

Bingo cards are $10 for one card, $25 for three cards, or $50 for six cards. Cash only.

Registration is available, and encouraged. Stop by in person to reserve your spot.

$6 drink of the month at Boston Tavern

Boston Tavern, 58 E. Grove St., Middleboro, has announced the $6 drink of the month.

This month, enjoy a $6 raspberry lime rickey.

Quesadilla Tuesdays at Fat Cousins

Fat Cousins, 166 County St., Lakeville, is changing things up on Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday in May, they’re offering Quesadilla Tuesdays, from opening to 4 p.m. only, and only at their Lakeville location.

You can order a quesadilla with: grilled chicken, cheeseburger, chicken Mozambique, caçoila, or steak and cheese. The grilled chicken can be plain, or in any of their sauces. They can do fried chicken upon request.

