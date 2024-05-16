Memorial Day traffic: 1.7 million Ohioans are expected to hit the road, how to avoid traffic

Hitting the road Memorial Day weekend? You won't be alone.

Nearly 1.7 million Ohioans are expected to be on the road this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, which is expecting the extra travelers to snarl traffic around the state and country.

In a statement this week, AAA projects 1.65 million Ohio travelers will be going 50 miles or more from home, the third-busiest Memorial Day since the group began tracking it in 2000.

Nationally, AAA forecasts 43.8 million travelers, an increase of 4% from the previous year, the second-busiest Memorial Day projection.

“I think we can safely say that things have returned to normal as we see numbers climb year after year,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA Club Alliance. “We’re projecting additional travelers this Memorial Day holiday weekend, nearly matching pre-pandemic levels, but it is also an indication we are expecting a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

Ohio traffic outlook for Memorial Day weekend

In the Columbus metro area (Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Fairfield counties), AAA projects 289,721 total travelers, with 261,553 of those traveling by auto. Both are a 3.7% increase from 2023.

Likewise, AAA forecasts 136,652 travelers, 123,366 by auto in the Dayton metro area (Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Clark counties). Those are also both a 3.7% increase.

And in the Toledo metro area (Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties), AAA foresees 92,152 travelers, with 83,193 going by car, another 3.7% increase.

Data for Cincinnati and the Cleveland-Akron-Canton regions was not available. However, seven-day data from TomTom revealed traffic slowdowns during weekday morning and afternoon rush hour peaks in each city.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was moving at a stop-and-go pace on eastbound Interstate 74 west of the Ohio border as sightseers returned from watching the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Expect traffic if driving on Memorial Day weekend

AAA expects roads will be busy and crowded.

It projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for the holiday since AAA began tracking. In Ohio, 1.5 million people will be traveling by car, the second highest ever for the state. The number of drivers this year is up 3.4%.

Memorial Day weekend gas prices

AAA says the price at the pump this Memorial Day weekend should be similar to last year, when the national average was roughly $3.57. Pump prices rose this spring but have held somewhat steady in recent weeks.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said gas prices in Ohio have likely hit their peak. Prices were jumping to $3.59 per gallon on Thursday, he said in an email, as they do every few weeks. DeHaan said more information would be available next week.

The best times to drive during Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA, the best times to drive are:

Thursday, May 23: Before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Before 1 p.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Before 1 p.m.

Monday, May 27: After 7 p.m.

The worst times to drive during Memorial Day weekend

Likewise, AAA says the worst times to drive are:

Thursday, May 23: Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 2 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, May 27: 3 to 7 p.m.

Beat the traffic and avoid commuters

INRIX, which provides transportation data and insights, says drivers leaving Thursday or Friday should hit the road early to avoid mixing with commuters, according to AAA.

“Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal. Travelers should stay up to date on traffic apps, 511 services, and local news stations to avoid sitting in traffic longer than necessary,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Memorial Day 2024: AAA traffic forecast, gas prices for Ohio