Melania Trump's Disappearance From the Public Eye Might Be Related to This White House Detail

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is in full swing, and after many promises, Melania Trump is nowhere to be found. She made a recent appearance while voting in Florida’s primary, and occasionally shows up at private Mar-a-Lago events, but she’s MIA when it comes to the campaign trail.

Beyond mourning the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, and taking care of her son, Barron, 18, in his last year of high school, an insider might have another reason why she’s so press shy these days. It comes down to her time at the White House, it wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience for her. “When you look back, Melania was betrayed by her staff,” a source told The Times. Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, criticized the former first lady while her former BFF and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, wrote a more personally scathing view in Melania and Me — so, Melania felt “burnt” by her time in Washington, D.C.

The insider shared how her “hurt” feelings now dictate her public life. “Nowadays she is less in view except under very controlled circumstances,” they added. “She has dinner at Mar-a-Lago but doesn’t mingle and hobnob with people like he does. It’s a safe zone for him. She doesn’t view it as a safe zone.” Melania doesn’t feel like the political world rolled out the welcome mat for her as they did with other former first ladies. “She tried but was attacked — everything, her shoes, her hair,” the source noted. “The microscope is so intense. The sunglasses she wears all the time are her shield.”

Melania’s shunning seemed to carry over to the fashion world and her exclusion from the cover of Vogue magazine which was something she desired while in the White House. She had previously been on the cover in 2005 in her wedding dress, but she wasn’t thrilled that she was left out of an opportunity given to Jill Biden and Michelle Obama. “They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious, she told Fox Nation in 2022. “And I think American people, and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

So, Melania is probably going to appear in environments where she feels safe and protected. Maybe the Republican National Convention since Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP nominee? Otherwise, she’s going to hang back and let her husband run the show — Melania likely wants to avoid any criticism that might await her.

