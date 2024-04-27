Meet Leia Marie. She says hello with with a tornado of love

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Leia Marie

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 33 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Chihuahua Mix – Black/White

Orphaned Since: March 6

Adoption Fee: $250

Prepare for a whirlwind of joy. Leia Marie is a delightful 1½-year-old Labrador Retriever/Chihuahua mix with a unique way of saying “hello.” She'll zoom around you like a mini tornado, tail wagging at warp speed. At first, you might catch shy vibes, but give her time for a few more spins and you'll be best buds. Bring patience and a sprinkle of curiosity. She's also a certified treat enthusiast. So, pack a snack and hit the yard for some playtime. If there are other furry pals around, even better. Dogs, cats — bring 'em on.

Ivery

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years

Weight: 43 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Beagle – Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: March 15

Adoption Fee: $150

Ivery (Ay-ver-ee) is a 43-pound Beagle mix who's middle-aged at 8 years old. But that doesn't keep him out of the social loop! He's toddler friendly, compatible with other dogs, good on a leash and a cuddlebug, making him an ideal doggy date and sleepover candidate. His recent doggie date adventures included walking around Lake Hollingsworth and stopping for a Starbucks Pup Cup. He was all tuckered out and fell asleep in the car on the drive back. His go bag is always packed for the next adventure – hopefully to his forever home.

Abigail

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years

Weight: 9 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown/Orange

Orphaned Since: Dec. 3

Adoption Fee: $50

Abigail is an adorable cat available for adoption at SPCA Florida. Her beautiful coat features shades of medium brown and orange/red. This gorgeous gal is not all looks, she has purr-sonality plus. She’s a little shy at first but becomes very affectionate and playful once she feels comfortable. She adores cuddling up with her human friends, especially if they have nice warm laps for her to snuggle in. Abigail is patiently waiting on her forever family and is sure to bring joy to her lucky adopters.

Soba

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Weight: 5 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/Orange Tortie

Orphaned Since: Jan. 2

Adoption Fee: $50

Soba is a sweet black and orange tortie looking for her forever family. She’s been through some struggles but hasn’t let it get her down. Her left eye has significant corneal scarring, but thankfully she is able to see. Even though she’s missing 11 teeth, she has no problem eating dry and wet food. Soba is shy, but playful. She loves chasing wand feather toys and relaxing on a big scratcher. She's comfortable with other cats, making her a great companion for feline friends. She has a unique feature – an underbite and is often seen sticking her tongue out in what some might call a “blep.” It only makes her look cuter.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Leia Marie, Ivery, Abigail and Soba