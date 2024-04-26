Meet Bella, the extremely rare five-legged puppy looking for a home in the Milwaukee area

In most ways, Bella, a 6-month-old dog recently surrendered to the Wisconsin Humane Society, is just your average puppy.

She loves canned chicken, going on walks and running around outside. However, there is one thing that makes Bella very, very unique ― her rear right leg.

X-rays show that Bella's leg has two femurs, two tibias, two fibulas and nine toes. A typical canine leg has one femur, tibia and fibula, along with four or five toes. But, Bella has an ultra-rare congenital condition known as dimelia.

"Dimelia is basically a mirror-image bone structure," WHS vice president of marketing and communications Angela Speed explained. The condition is characterized by duplication of bones. In Bella's case, the structures of her right leg are duplicated and fused; she essentially has two legs in one.

Due to the condition, Bella's unique leg is abnormally wide, and her visible nine toes give her paw a flipper-like appearance. However, she is able to bear weight on her leg and uses it to walk, run and play. Although she navigates the world with a limp, WHS does not believe Bella's condition currently causes her any pain, Speed said.

"It's a little hard to predict what her journey will be like medically because so few veterinarians have ever seen this condition or treated it," she said. "But, right now, she's happy, and she's getting around great."

Veterinary experts only know of one other case of dimelia in dogs

When Bella arrived recently at the WHS Kenosha Campus, the humane society's team of over 10 veterinarians was "floored" after reviewing the puppy's X-rays, Speed said. "It looks almost like it was generated in Photoshop."

Bella's case is the first instance of canine dimelia documented at WHS in the organization's 145 year history. The condition is more often seen in humans and cattle but virtually unheard of in dogs. In fact, in their research, WHS's experts could only find one other case, a Cocker Spaniel in 2006. And this dog only had dimelia in its paw; Bella's entire leg is affected.

"There may be other cases that we're not aware of, but it is exceptionally rare," Speed said. "She's like a unicorn of a dog. She's also beautiful and playful and wonderful."

The humane society did consult with a specialist to see if amputation or surgery would be advisable in Bella's case.

"Because she gets around just fine, she uses that leg when she runs and plays, and the risks of a surgery like that, we are not pursuing amputation," Speed said.

An x-ray image of Bella's right rear paw shows that the puppy has nine toes, rather than the typical four or five.

Bella will be available for adoption in Kenosha on Friday

Despite her one-of-a-kind leg, Bella is looking for the same thing as the dozens of other dogs at WHS ― a forever home.

She will be available for adoption, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the WHS Kenosha Campus.

VP of Marketing and Communications at the Wisconsin Humane Society Angela Speed holds up Bella's paw, who has been diagnosed with an exceptionally rare medical condition called dimelia, on Thursday April 25, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. Dimelia is an extremely rare congenital anomaly characterized by duplication of bones meaning Bella has five legs instead of four.

"It would be really important for her adoptive family to establish a relationship with a veterinarian to be sure she remains pain-free," Speed said. It's also crucial that Bella gets regular exercise to prevent extra weight from worsening her condition. Speed suggested that the puppy could benefit from swimming.

Adoptions at WHS are first-come, first-served, as long as it's a good fit. Potential adopters can fill out an adopter profile in advance, although it is not an application-based process; the information is kept on file to expedite adoptions on-site. Anyone interested in adopting should visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to view all available animals and learn more about the adoption process.

WHS hopes Bella's story brings attention to other dogs up for adoption

Bella is one of about 100 dogs and puppies currently available for adoption at WHS, Speed said.

"Her story is just a reminder of the amazing dogs and puppies available for adoption at our shelters. With every adoption, you're opening up another kennel for another dog in need."

Over the past few months, the humane society has experienced a "really high influx" of dogs, Speed continued. Much of this is due to economic reasons ― people struggling to keep their dogs due to lack of housing or access to vet care.

You can view all of WHS's available animals at www.wihumane.org/adopt. All dog and puppy adoption fees are 50% off until Tuesday, April 30.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bella, the five-legged puppy, is looking for a Milwaukee-area forever home