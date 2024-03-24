Mature Shoppers Say Their ‘Fine Lines Are Disappearing’ After Using Elizabeth Banks’ Go-To Retinol & Collagen Eye Cream — Now Only $17



Elizabeth Banks’ skincare routine is the gift that keeps on giving, because there are so many gems in her routine that’ll keep our skin firm and hydrated all year round. And now, we’re obsessing over her go-to eye cream!

In a previous interview with WWD, the Cocaine Bear director talked about the go-to eye cream she uses every day, specifically from the brand No7. She said they “have an eye cream that I put under and over my eyes!” And this eye cream is only $17

(If you want to have a fully-approved Banks skincare routine, then make sure to grab her favorite firming moisturizer too!)

No7 Pure Retinol Fragrance Free Eye Cream

Price: $29.99 $17

The No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream ($17) is a powerful eye cream that’s specifically designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles thanks to its sought-after ingredients. Not only does it have soothing ingredients like shea butter to lift and moisturize, but it has retinol and collagen to smooth over wrinkles. Along with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this cream works to banish puffiness, dark circles, and more!

Per the brand, make sure to dab this cream under your eyes and blend it while doing your nighttime routine.

One shopper said they’ve “used this twice a day and my fine lines are disappearing,” saying, “I love this eye cream. No scent but very moisturizing. Very easy to dispense! You will not be disappointed!!”

Another shopper added this is “THE BEST SO FAR,” saying, “I’ve tried all kinds/brands of eye creams & this is my new fave. It flattens out the teensy lines/moisturizes/firms up my under eye & is quite amazing in making my under eye dark circles WAY less noticeable!”

No7 Pure Retinol Fragrance Free Eye Cream

Price: $20.99, originally $29.99

