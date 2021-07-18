Matt Damon says his teen daughter gives him 's***' about his films: 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie'

Matt Damon may be one of the most famous actors in the world, but the Oscar winner's four daughters seem to be in charge at home.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new film Stillwater, Damon, 50, explained that his kids show no mercy when ranking on dear old dad. In fact, his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, refuses to see her dad's beloved film, Good Will Hunting.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that might be good. She just likes to give me shit," said Damon, laughing. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'it was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

It was only after a "family meeting" in which Damon sat down with his wife Luciana and four daughters that Damon agreed to take on the role in Stillwater, in which he portrays an oil rig worker who goes to France to get his daughter out of prison. The family follows a rule that they aren't apart for more than two weeks at a time. However, Stillwater was the first film for which they "violated" the rule, said Damon, who added, "that was really tough." Still, he likes knowing that his children see how passionate he is about his work.

"I like that they know that I love my job," said Damon. "They know it's time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up."

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Damon will avoid working again this fall so he can get his family settled in New York and his children ready for new schools. Being a strong presence is important to him.

"Look — they're growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had," said Damon. "So we keep an eye on that."

But as attentive as he tries to be, Damon admitted that he worries about his children living a more privileged lifestyle.

"Yeah, I worry — but, you know, I think when I got to Harvard, I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy... and some of them were in a lot of pain there," said Damon. "Their parents weren't there for them, you know, like, at all. And I remember thinking 'Oh, I get it,' — like, that money doesn't solve anything."

Having a family affects Damon's emotions too, he admitted. At the recent premiere of Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival, Damon was brought to tears by the five-minute round of applause he received from the crowd. He says it's not so rare that he tears up these days.

"I think I get choked up easier now... ever since I had kids. It's like, my job has become a lot easier, because I don't have to try. I don't have to reach for any emotions... whether it's joy or whether it's pain... it's all just nearby, because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids," he said.

