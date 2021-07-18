Emily Ratajkowski calls out mom shamers: 'No one deserves to be told by strangers that they're a s****y mother'

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out against mom shamers. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out against mom shamers who have criticized her parenting. The Gone Girl star and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear on March 8.

In since-expired Instagram Story posted on Friday, Ratajkowski likened the scrutiny she's faced as a new mother to the "bad mom" headlines pop star Britney Spears, currently in the midst of a heated conservatorship battle, has also been subjected to over the years.

"We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap," the 30-year-old wrote over a photo of herself sitting in a car. "We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile, my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.”

She continued, “I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a shitty mother.”

Ratajkowski called out the "awful remarks" she receives as a mom. (Photo: Instagram)

In June, Ratajkowski got backlash online after posting an Instagram photo of herself holding her infant son, with commenters, including British TV personality Piers Morgan, accusing her of not carrying the baby properly.

Though she has since removed the controversial photo, Ratajkowski has continued to receive barbed comments. For instance, a more recent post shared on Father's Day, which shows her cradling her baby in a drawing of her family, fetched responses like "Finally a picture where ur holding the child properly. Glad to see you figured it out" and "At least you're holding the baby in a proper way in a painting for starters."

Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity mom to call out mom shamers, with Hilary Duff, Shawn Johnson East and Jade Roper among those defending themselves.

In 2019, Pink reacted to "mean-spirited" commenters by refusing to post photos of her children online, though she has since resumed sharing family photos.

“I feel like I can change their minds,” she told Ellen DeGeneres of her efforts to occasionally respond to trolls. “I’m all about injustice. I don’t like injustice. I don’t like how brave people are anonymously, and rude! Just mean ... mean-spirited. And so I do, I go in. If I have time, I go in.”

