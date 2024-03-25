Martha Stewart uses this fan-favorite Mario Badescu collagen mask to firm and tighten skin — and it's down to $17

When it comes to celebrities who never seem to show their years, Martha Stewart is definitely at the top of the list. The former model and forever mogul has long taken pride in showing off her ageless skin, whether in the pages of Sports Illustrated or on her own Instagram page. She looks truly incredible for her 82 years, and one of her secrets is her decades of facials courtesy of the Mario Badescu skincare salon. Her facialist recently shared some of their go-to products, and one major step in the star's routine is the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask, which you can try for yourself for just $17 (down from $20) at Amazon as part of their Big Spring Sale.

Many celeb-beloved treatments and products can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars — meanwhile, the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask won't set you back more than $17 (down from $20), thanks to the current sale. We haven't seen this pick marked down this much in over a month. Sweet savings on some major skincare? That's what we'd call a "good thing"!

Martha Stewart's facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask on the icon's near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: "[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity." Indeed, the mask is specially-made for both mature and sensitive skin, created to tighten, nourish and purify an aging epidermis with the benefits of collagen and kaolin clay. These skin-loving ingredients help to draw out oil and impurities from tired pores, revealing smoother, more youthful-looking skin. Soothing oatmeal and nutrient-rich red algae extract are also in the mix to help lift up dull, dry complexions.

Using the mask is easy: Just apply a thin layer of the product to clean skin, avoiding the eye area. Wait 20 minutes for it to work its magic, then rinse. That's it! You're on your way to cleaner pores and tighter, firmer skin.

When Martha thinks something is a "good thing," we sit up and pay attention. (Getty Images)

Martha Stewart isn't the only superfan of the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask — nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the beauty favorite a perfect five-star rating. "This tightened my skin and got rid of the bags under my eyes," marveled one shopper. "It takes a week to start seeing results, but it really does work and is 100% worth the money."

"I'm 61, the skin on my face was very dry, even chapped-looking ... I read that this was the product to try, and when I did, wow!" enthused another reviewer. "Great results, after over a month of using it three times a week, my skin is soft, even dewy ... it's really unbelievable. I'm ordering more so I don't run out!"

One user noted that their "only negative is if you use it too often your skin does feel dryer," but added, "I use it two times a week and love it. ... I see a noticeable improvement."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

