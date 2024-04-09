Marriott sets opening for new resort and spa in Manatee County

A rendering of the pool deck for the Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, which is slated to open in May.

The long-awaited Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa has announced plans for a grand opening in May.

The eight-story resort features 252 guest rooms and high-end amenities, dining and drinking options, and social and recreational space. The resort will connect to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is undergoing a $48 million renovation of its own to match the aesthetics of the resort and increase the available space.

Convention center renovations are expected to be completed in 2025 and include plans for an additional 14,000 square feet of ballroom space that can seat 900 conference attendees or split into two smaller rooms and two additional outdoor event spaces.

The resort also features 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a 40,000-square-foot outdoor lawn, and an amphitheater. Once complete, the resort and convention center combined will offer 140,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

Hotel amenities include two resort-style pools and a spa and fitness center. The Palmetto Marriott Beach Club at Riviera Dunes offers an additional lap swimming pool, a beach volleyball court, pickleball courts and waterfront space with cabanas and loungers.

The lobby is equipped with food and drinking options and free wi-fi. Onsite dining options include a restaurant called The Social, the Oyster River rooftop which serves Florida-inspired meals with a Mediterranean twist, and the "Fresh… Always" food truck.

"From our best-in-class amenities and innovative culinary offerings to exceptional gathering and event spaces, we look forward to bringing Marriott Hotels’ living legacy of putting people first to life with enriching experiences, heartfelt service and cherished memories,” General Manager Greg Ciaccio said in a news release.

