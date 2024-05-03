Maltreatment of NJ kids is decreasing. Here’s wow we’re preventing it

Since 2008, the nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse America has placed thousands of pinwheels in public areas nationwide every April.

Pinwheels symbolize the joyful childhood that every kid deserves. In New Jersey and throughout the country, child welfare advocates planted pinwheels in public areas this month to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. Those pinwheels danced in the wind while remaining firmly planted in the ground. Children in safe environments are like those pinwheels: able to weather winds and storms while remaining rooted in their communities and homes.

In Trenton and throughout the country, child welfare advocates participated in “Pinwheels for Prevention” events to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect. In New Jersey, the Department of Children and Families uses preventative programming to help families address issues before they reach a crisis point.

Yet, instances of abuse and neglect can threaten to destabilize the childhood experience, causing trauma and adversity that can follow children througout their lives.

In our work at the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, we recognize, and the research shows, that when parents are dealing with chronic stress — stemming from financial struggles, barriers to mental health care, or an inability to obtain basic necessities, among other challenges — there is a greater risk of their family becoming involved in a child welfare case.

We’ve worked to transform New Jersey’s child welfare system to support and strengthen families who are struggling to meet their basic needs rather than separating them. A family unable to provide clean clothes may need a supportive neighbor who can offer a ride to the local laundromat. A family struggling to put food on the table may need to be connected with a local food bank.

By using evidenced-based prevention strategies and practically addressing families’ needs, we’re happy to report that over the past decade, there has been a steady decline in the number of confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in our state. In 2016, there were more than 8,000 substantiated and established cases of Child Abuse and Neglect in New Jersey. Last year, that number was only 2,641.

We’ve done this by, among other things, offering programs to that support families and help prevent crises that can often contribute to a higher likelihood of child abuse. We connect parents and caregivers to necessary resources to address their child’s needs.

Preventative measures

Research shows the importance of building up protective factors, which are a set of conditions within families and communities that, when present, help decrease the chances of child maltreatment. Experts list from five to 15 protective factors. Among them are access to mental and physical healthcare, parental resilience, and concrete support in times of need.

New Jersey has built a robust public behavioral health system through the Children’s System of Care to support youth with emotional and behavioral health challenges, substance use issues, or intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families. (Call 1-877-652-7624 to connect to CSOC.)

We know that getting youth the help they need, when and where they need it, further enables families to de-escalate crises that might otherwise lead to incidents of child abuse.

That’s why we also offer local support through our Family Success Centers. These centers act as a one-stop shop where any family can get individualized assistance with anything from housing to health care referrals.

There is at least one in every county.

An additional local-based program, the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network, launched this school year. NJ4S mental wellness and prevention specialists partner with schools to provide evidence-based prevention programs to groups of students, and with a referral from a child’s school, NJ4S licensed clinicians can lead group or individual brief counseling interventions. A wide range of NJ4S seminars are open to all k-12 students and their families throughout the state. All NJ4S seminars are free of charge.

Another option is for families — or the professionals who help them — to dial 2-1-1 or search nj211.org to get connected to services in their area.

Our collective duty

We encourage everyone to remember that we all have a role to play in preventing and addressing the maltreatment of children. Business leaders can build compassionate, family-friendly work policies; neighbors can lend a helping hand; and we can all be attentive around the children in our lives for signs of abuse and alert authorities, only when needed.

Every child deserves a pinwheel childhood — full of whimsy and lightheartedness and free of abuse or neglect. Join us in ensuring that is the case for every New Jersey child.

In New Jersey, any person having reasonable cause to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect should immediately report this information to the State Central Registry. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911 as well as 1-877 NJ ABUSE, or 1-877-652-2873). A concerned caller does not need proof to report an allegation of child abuse and can make the report anonymously.

Laura Jamet leads the NJ DCF Division of Child Protection and Permanency, responsible for investigating allegations of abuse or neglect in New Jersey. Sanford Starr leads the NJ DCF Division of Family and Community Partnerships, which oversees a network of services and programs designed to empower families and prevent child abuse and neglect before they occur.

