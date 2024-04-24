We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
'Makes iced coffee easily, doesn't take up much space': Grab this 2-in-1 Keurig for just $59 — plus other sweet deals
Wake up and smell the savings! New day, new ways to save — if you know where to look. We've done all the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today, you can grab a Keurig iced/hot coffeemaker for just $59, a No. 1 bestselling Aquasonic toothbrush for $30 and a flattering one-piece swimsuit for $28. Plus, save big on Mother's Day delights, like this gorgeous multitasking Always Pan 2.0 for $40 off and this much-kneaded Raemao massage gun for just $38. Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced & Hot Coffee Maker$59$79Save $20
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$40Save $10
Raemao Massage Gun$38$66Save $28 with Prime
KuaiLu Flip Flops$14$20Save $6
Warner's Easy Does It Bra$20$42Save $22
Always Pan 2.0$110$150Save $40
Kona Sol Full-Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit$28$40Save $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$20$30Save $10
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle$23$28Save $5
Sampeel Twist T-Shirt$16$26Save $10
It's iced coffee season! Whip one up faster than a speeding barista with this clever hot/iced K-Cup device, on sale exclusively at Walmart for just $59. (A similar model costs $100 at Amazon.) Simply place a glass of ice (tumbler included!) or a mug beneath the drip, make your selection, and your order will be up in a jiffy. The water reservoir holds up to 36 oz.
One happy user shared, "I finally have a Keurig that makes iced coffee easily and doesn't take up much space. So far I have made Caramel Cappuccino on ice and mixed Caramel Cappuccino with Arabica Colombian ground coffee K-Cup — loved them both! Can't wait to make iced tea."
When 84,300+ smiling reviewers rave about one electric toothbrush, you can bet it's a good one. The simple yet powerful AquaSonic offers four cleaning modes and gives buzzy timer reminders via the timer, This travel-friendly bestseller is slim, lightweight, battery operated and includes a case and eight heads.
This "absolutely thrilled" fan listed six major pluses to this brush. Here's one: "Whitening power: The 40,000 vibrations per minute (VPM) electric motor is like a mini dental spa in my bathroom. My teeth have never felt cleaner! The ultra-fine bristles gently polish away stains, leaving my smile noticeably brighter.
Take muscle tension into your own hands. The many advancements in the world of massage guns have brought the quality up and the prices down, and we've found a top-seller at an unbelievable discount — just $38 for Prime members. That's on par with the lowest price on record. The 10-speed massager is lightweight and easy to handle, and it's got all the fixins, namely 10 massage heads and a handy carrying case. Mom gift, mayhaps?
Over 14,700 five-star fans have made this their go-to for pain relief. "Magic fingers," gushed one relieved shopper. "This massage gun does the trick. I have arthritis in my shoulder and it flares up occasionally. What I love about this gun is I can adjust the speed. I can also change out the heads which helps to get into areas more efficiently. A charge lasts for a really long time.. ... I have had it now for 3 months and use it 4-5 times a week for 45 minutes."
Set your toes free this season with this pretty pair of bestselling flip-flops, on sale for just $16. They have actual arch support, folks! We're into the color pop and knot feature on this pair, but there are 31 colors and styles in all to choose from.
Nearly 8,000 shoppers have rated these 5 out of 5! "So chic, soft and comfortable," gushed one wearer. "I love how these slippers feel on my feet, they feel like soft foam, and they have a slight arch that makes them very comfortable to wear. ... So happy with my purchase!"
There's no excuse for wearing an uncomfortable bra these days when you can pick up a seamless, wireless, lightly lined one for over 50% off. And this top-seller with over 30,800 devoted fans performs a special trick too: It smooths the underarm area. There are several colors to choose from in sizes S to 3XL.
One happy shopper, who deemed this "The Most Comfortable Bra," reported: "I finally found it! The comfy bra at a comfy price! No nonsense, nice shape, includes the underarm flab ... all is contained nicely. I put it on and didn't have to fuss with it all day. I'm very active and on the go. This looks nice under my casuals and good with a low scoop neck or a V-neck ... I wash them in a lingerie bag and dry them in the dryer."
This Mother's Day, give her what she needs — a little help in the kitchen. The ceramic nonstick Always Pan 2.0 is at a rare discount — $40 off! You may have heard Selena Gomez sing its praises as a true multitasker (it's a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more) and it's earth-friendly to boot! The dynamic pan-plus is made with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and contains no harmful toxins. Now, which of the eight gorgeous colors will Mom like best?
Some 28,600+ shoppers gave this a perfect five-star rating. One wrote simply, "Love it! It's truly nonstick and so easy to clean. It also looks beautiful on my stovetop." Nuff said.
Just in time for your spring getaway, we've spotted a swimsuit that's chic and covers your cheeks at an incredibly low sale price of $28 (down from $40), The square neckline, adjustable straps and removable cups will keep everything in place up top while the torso looks long and lean and the bottom and hips get full coverage. Available in four colors, sizes XS to XL.
One fan of "this little black wonder" deemed it to be "super comfy and very flattering" and raved about the "great coverage for moms running after kiddos."
Watch free TV and films via ad-supported streaming apps with the help of this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick Lite, down to $20 — that's on par with the lowest price we've seen this year. You can also ask it to show your live security cameras, check the weather, play music and much more. The Lite is a streamlined version of the also-on-sale Fire TV Stick (it features volume and power control). Installation is simple: Pop it into an HDMI port on the back of the TV and plug it into the wall.
The Lite has 49,900-plus five-star ratings. One impressed reviewer calculated, "Saves me $1,200 a year and outperforms cable! ... I have a television in every room and have it on 24/7. So you can imagine how important it is to me to have clear dependable reception and a wide choice of programs. I am a 75-year-old lady so naturally a bit apprehensive about installing this new gizmo. My cable bill was ridiculous and being on a fixed income, I just wanted to try to do something to lower the cost. I installed this easily and now enjoy more entertainment than I was getting with the cable service that I was paying over $100 a month for!"
As the heat turns up, so should your hydration. We've found a wildly popular bottle (a No. 1 bestseller in two categories) that checks all the boxes — and it's on sale for $23. This double-wall insulated, vacuum-sealed bottle keeps water cold and accessible with its easy push-button lid and versatile sip/chug spout. The 24-oz BPA-free bottle travels well too, thanks to the leakproof design and flip-up handle (great for carrying or hooking to a carabiner). Choose from four sizes in 22 fab colorways.
This bottle has a legion of 34,100+ five-star fans! One unique highlight: "It has a straw option or an opening where you can just drink out of. I just drink out of it because ... it has a comfortable sipping design." Other pluses? "Feels good, easy to clean. I haven’t had any leakage issues even though I do toss them in my bag quite haphazardly. ... The water stays nice and cold for quite a long time. I have brought it home at night, forgotten it in my bag and the next morning the water is still cold."
Read our shopping editor's full review and find out why she prefers it to the trendy Stanley Cup.
This cute tee with a twist is down to just $16 (was $26). The easy tunic style drapes softly over the hips, while the flirty knot detail adds visual interest. Fans love the breathability and loose fit for warm weather wear. And get this: It's available in 65 colors and patterns!
A whopping 18,100+ reviewers have given this top a perfect rating! "Light and soft," gushed one five-star fan. "The asymmetry of the hem was very fun and flattering."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.