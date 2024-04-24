'Makes iced coffee easily, doesn't take up much space': Grab this 2-in-1 Keurig for just $59 — plus other sweet deals

Watch free TV and films via ad-supported streaming apps with the help of this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick Lite, down to $20 — that's on par with the lowest price we've seen this year. You can also ask it to show your live security cameras, check the weather, play music and much more. The Lite is a streamlined version of the also-on-sale Fire TV Stick (it features volume and power control). Installation is simple: Pop it into an HDMI port on the back of the TV and plug it into the wall.

The Lite has 49,900-plus five-star ratings. One impressed reviewer calculated, "Saves me $1,200 a year and outperforms cable! ... I have a television in every room and have it on 24/7. So you can imagine how important it is to me to have clear dependable reception and a wide choice of programs. I am a 75-year-old lady so naturally a bit apprehensive about installing this new gizmo. My cable bill was ridiculous and being on a fixed income, I just wanted to try to do something to lower the cost. I installed this easily and now enjoy more entertainment than I was getting with the cable service that I was paying over $100 a month for!"