Made In Just Launched a Limited-Edition Japanese Knife, and It’s Sure to Sell Out Fast

When you think about making home cooking more efficient, you might initially consider big-ticket items you can purchase to help move meal prep along faster. Although you certainly can’t go wrong by investing in a food processor or a set of storage shelves that keeps pantry ingredients easily accessible, you also can’t ignore the smaller tools you use on a daily basis — namely, cutlery. A dull old knife could be significantly prolonging prep time, and you might not even realize it. For tough blades that cut with precision, we turn to Made In. Not only does this direct-to-consumer brand sell top-tier knives for every purpose imaginable, but it also just launched a limited-edition knife that showcases the superiority of Japanese craftsmanship. And because Made In launches are notorious for selling out fast, you’ll want to grab the Damascus Bunka Knife ASAP. It’s definitely a splurge at $259, but it’s highly versatile and made to last. With this tool in your cooking arsenal, preparing meals at home will be a breeze.

Damascus Bunka Knife

What is the Damascus Bunka Knife?

What makes this launch so exciting is that the Damascus Bunka knife is Made In’s first-ever product crafted in Japan. As its name suggests, the blade boasts 66 layers of Damascus stainless steel, which is known for its durability. As a result, you can expect some flexibility without having to worry that the blade will break or become warped. All of those layers conceal a core of VG-10 fine steel, which is infused with cobalt and guarantees long-lasting hardness and abrasion resistance. Though that might all sound super heavy-duty, the knife’s construction is actually lightweight and ergonomic, so you can chop, mince, and slice for minutes on end without tiring.

Why You’ll Love the Damascus Bunka Knife

As we noted, Made In sells knives for a variety of purposes. Whether you want something that can slice through thick bread loaves or mince herbs in a flash, your needs are covered. But the Damascus Bunka knife can tackle pretty much any task you throw at it. It’s similar to the Japanese santoku knife but sports a slightly wider blade. Still, its profile is thin and allows for precise dicing. It goes without saying that the knife is also ultrasharp. You’ll realize just how dull your current knives are once you see how this thing can effortlessly slice through tough cuts of meat, vegetables, and everything in between. On a more superficial level, the Damascus Bunka knife also looks really cool. It sports a brown wooden handle and Made In’s signature Western-style bolster. In no time, you’ll be reaching for it whenever you’re in the kitchen regardless of what you’re preparing.



Now’s the time to shop the new launch and upgrade your current knife situation — not least of all because Made In has only produced 1,000 Bunkas. Once they sell out, there’s no telling when you’ll be able to get your hands on another Japanese-made knife from the brand again. And once you try the Bunka, you’ll only wish it had been available sooner.



