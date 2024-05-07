‘I’m a Gastroenterologist—This Is the Snack I Eat Every Single Day To Support My Gut Health'

Woman reading label at grocery store.

It’s no secret that when it comes to gut health, your diet plays a major role. And this goes beyond breakfast, lunch and dinner. Yes, the snacks you eat also matter.

If you’re craving something crunchy, it’s common knowledge that carrot sticks are better than chips and if you’re craving something sweet, fruit is a healthier option than cake. But aside from the obvious healthy and not-so-healthy snacks, which ones should you eat and which ones should you avoid?

We spoke to Dr. Sara Mesilhy, MRCP, a gastroenterologist at the Royal College of Physicians In the United Kingdom, to find out her go-to snack along with other snack recommendations and ones to steer clear of.

Dr. Mesilhy’s Favorite Snack

“I consider snacks a normal part of my daily diet,” says Dr. Mesilhy. “Yogurts are my favorite—either plain or mixed with fresh fruits. Yogurt offers a lot of nutrients like protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12 and vitamin D.”

The calcium in yogurt can help regulate the muscles in the digestive tract, promoting regular bowel movements and the protein in yogurt can also help keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing the temptation to snack on less healthy options.

Also, they carry great benefits for the digestive system by regulating the microbiota in the bowel. The probiotic bacteria found in some yogurts are what can help to regulate the microbiota and this may prevent uncomfortable digestive side effects like bloating and constipation, Dr. Mesilhy adds.

Make sure to choose plain or minimally sweetened varieties, however, as some flavored yogurts can be high in added sugars.

Snacks Dr. Mesilhy Recommends

Healthy snacks can carry a lot of benefits—they help in controlling cravings between meals, maintaining weight, boosting energy, regulating energy throughout the day and providing essential nutrients for your body.

“All of these benefits depend of course depend on your snack choices and the amount eaten. I recommend highly nutritious snacks like raw vegetables, fresh fruit, nuts, popcorn, dark chocolate and plain yogurt,” said Dr. Mesilhy.

Raw vegetables and fresh fruit

Both veggies and fresh fruit are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that are essential. The fiber in these foods promote regular bowel movements, reduce inflammation and aid in nutrient absorption.

Dark chocolate

With high cocoa content, dark chocolate contains polyphenols that can offer gut health benefits like promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and reducing inflammation, which can help to improve gut health and boost the immune system. Just make sure to check for sugar content and limit portion sizes.

Nuts

Nuts are a good source of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Their high fiber content supports healthy digestion and regular bowel movements. They also have prebiotics and polyphenols.

Dr. Mesilhy’s favorites? Almonds and pistachios.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a whole grain, a good source of fiber and it also contains polyphenols. It's important to choose plain popcorn without added salt, sugar or unhealthy oils. Dr. Mesily prefers to cook her own popcorn with extra virgin olive oil.

Also, a rule she likes to follow is around 150-250 calories maximum per snack and a limit of two snacks per day between meals.

Snacks She Avoids

Dr. Mesilhy recommends limiting snacks that contain a high amount of saturated fats, sugar and salt—these are low in nutrients and high in calories.

“These include chips, fast food, sugary drinks, candy and other unhealthy processed snacks. Whilst it is difficult to avoid these snacks because of their high availability, be aware that these snacks will lead to excess calories leaving you with unwanted weight gain,” says Dr. Mesilhy. “Chips and other similar snacks are often fried in unhealthy oils and contain high amounts of salt—making them a poor snack choice.”

These oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can promote inflammation in the gut and lead to an imbalance in the gut microbiota over time, increasing the risk of digestive issues. Most fast food snacks are often high in sugar, leading to a spike in blood sugar levels and a subsequent crash, leaving you feeling sluggish and lethargic, Dr. Mesilhy explained.

Sodas, sports drinks and other sugary drinks are often loaded with added sugars, which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. Soda drinks, particularly those high in sugar and artificial sweeteners, may also disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut.

They can also disrupt your appetite at regular meal times and lead to skipping essential meals. This occurs frequently in children, making them lose important nutrients, Dr. Mesilhy adds.

