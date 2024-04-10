lululemon leggings: Shop lululemon leggings, shorts, sports bras
Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Whether you need new bike shorts for outdoor runs, a comfortable sports bra for yoga classes, or leggings for daily lounging, lululemon can help. We especially love lululemon leggings because they're breathable, durable, and comfortable, and right now, there are tons of different styles to shop in lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Keep scrolling to shop best-selling lululemon leggings, joggers, shorts, and more.
Shop lululemon's We Made Too Much section
From $49 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to men's shirts that are 33% off, we found tons of top-rated lululemon activewear to shop today. Here are the best ones for men and women—just shop fast before the spring specials disappear.
From hoodies and joggers to leggings and shorts, these lululemon specials will have you looking and feeling fit all season long. Keep scrolling for all our top picks.
5 best lululemon finds
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups for $39 (Save $13)
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short from $39 (Save $19 to $49)
lululemon 7-Inch Pool Short Paneled for $49 (Save $39)
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight for $49 (Save $79)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $59 (Save $29 to $69)
Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
lululemon leggings
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
Shop Reviewed-approved lululemon leggings in the We Made Too Much section.
From $59 (Save $29 to $69)
lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight for $49 (Save $79)
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight for $49 (Save $79)
lululemon 28-Inch SenseKnit High-Rise Running Tight for $49 (Save $119)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $59 (Save $29 to $69)
lululemon 28-Inch Swift Speed High-Rise Tight from $69 (Save $29 to $59)
lululemon men's clothing
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short
Shop best-selling men's shorts in the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
From $39 (Save $19 to $49)
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short from $39 (Save $19 to $49)
lululemon 7-Inch Pool Short Paneled for $49 (Save $39)
lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt for $59 (Save $29)
lululemon Commission Long Sleeve Shirt from $59 (Save $54 to $59)
lululemon 10-Inch Surge Half Tight for $79 (Save $19)
lululemon sports bras
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support
Shop the top-rated lululemon sports bra in the We Made Too Much section.
$39 at lululemon (Save $13)
Wunder Train Longline Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $39)
lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon Align V-Neck Bra Light Support, A/B Cup from $39 (Save $9 to $19)
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups for $39 (Save $13)
lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $19)
Shop lululemon's We Made Too Much section