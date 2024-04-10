lululemon leggings: Shop lululemon leggings, shorts, sports bras

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you need new bike shorts for outdoor runs, a comfortable sports bra for yoga classes, or leggings for daily lounging, lululemon can help. We especially love lululemon leggings because they're breathable, durable, and comfortable, and right now, there are tons of different styles to shop in lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Keep scrolling to shop best-selling lululemon leggings, joggers, shorts, and more.

Shop lululemon's We Made Too Much section

From $49 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to men's shirts that are 33% off, we found tons of top-rated lululemon activewear to shop today. Here are the best ones for men and women—just shop fast before the spring specials disappear.

From hoodies and joggers to leggings and shorts, these lululemon specials will have you looking and feeling fit all season long. Keep scrolling for all our top picks.

5 best lululemon finds

lululemon leggings

Product image of lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Shop Reviewed-approved lululemon leggings in the We Made Too Much section.

From $59 (Save $29 to $69)

lululemon men's clothing

Product image of lululemon License to Train Linerless Short

lululemon License to Train Linerless Short

Shop best-selling men's shorts in the lululemon We Made Too Much section.

From $39 (Save $19 to $49)

lululemon sports bras

Product image of lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support

lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support

Shop the top-rated lululemon sports bra in the We Made Too Much section.

$39 at lululemon (Save $13)

