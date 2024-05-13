Lovable dog with ‘adorable snort’ needs a home in North Carolina. ‘Patiently waiting’

A lovable dog with an “adorable snort” landed back at a North Carolina shelter — and now, she needs another home.

“Her favorite thing in life is to be loved upon,” the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County wrote May 10 in a Facebook post. “She’s the perfect couch potato companion at home.”

Davita the 1-year-old pup is “patiently waiting” for her next owner after having a rough start to life. She was found as a stray before her original owner released her to the shelter.

“She had injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car and was unable to use one of her rear legs,” the humane society wrote in April. “Her loving eyes and sweet (disposition) won us over and we knew we had to help.”

Davita soon got surgery on her leg and recovered. She was adopted to a new family for a few weeks, but the situation didn’t work out when another dog in the home was scared of her. So, Davita ended up back at the shelter.

Davita is described as a smart, 34-pound dog who may scare other pups due to the size of her head. But the shelter believes “outgoing” Davita would do well in a home with another playful canine companion.

“Everyone who meets her loves her,” the shelter wrote. “She is part dog and part pig, as she has an adorable snort when she is excited or tired.”

As of May 13, an online adoption profile showed Davita was still in need of a home. More information about the shelter’s adoption process can be found by calling 704-784-7387 or sending an email to cabarrushumanesociety@gmail.com.

“You’d never know anything had happened to this girl other than the scar she rocks on her right hip,” the shelter wrote in April. “From day one, Davita has had the happiest, bubbliest personality and is a one of a kind dog.”

The humane society didn’t immediately share additional information about Davita with McClatchy News on May 13. The animal organization is in Concord, a roughly 25-mile drive northeast from Charlotte.

